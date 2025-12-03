Department for Business & Trade
Industrial Strategy Advisory Council launches landmark partnership to accelerate UK innovation and growth
The Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) has partnered with the University of Manchester to access its research and expertise and drive forward recommendations for the Government’s Industrial Strategy.
- Government’s independent advisory Council on Industrial Strategy is launching a partnership with the University of Manchester to share research, knowledge and expertise.
- Manchester has been announced as the headquarters of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) where it will build strong connections with local institutions and partners.
- The partnership will be facilitated by Unit M, the University’s innovation unit. With a mandate to drive inclusive growth, Unit M brings together the University’s expertise, offers a single-entry point for partners, and works to support new collaborations.
The Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, reporting to the Department for Business and Trade and HM Treasury, has been tasked with bringing together views from business, academia and industry to further the Government’s mission to drive economic growth across the country.
Greater Manchester has been leading the way for many years, and the launch of the partnership coincides with the announcement that the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) will be headquartered in Manchester, giving the Council direct access to world class universities, innovative businesses and pro-growth institutions.
The University’s gateway for innovation, Unit M will work closely with the ISAC, an independent body responsible for advising government on the Industrial Strategy, to bring the partnership vision to life and support its commitment to oversee effective implementation of the Industrial Strategy.
The Council’s presence in Manchester will also ensure that the Council’s work benefits from real insight into how to drive growth at a local level reflecting the insights of local leaders, businesses and institutions.
The partnership will support the Council’s monitoring of the growth-driving sectors of the Government’s Industrial Strategy to establish evidence and data to support a shared understanding of how they are developing. Though it will have a national focus, it will also leverage an in-depth knowledge of Greater Manchester to give a regional perspective to the Industrial Strategy.
Dame Clare Barclay DBE, Chair of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC), said:
I am delighted to launch our new partnership with the University of Manchester. This partnership demonstrates the Council’s commitment to working collaboratively with world class institutions such as the University of Manchester to share knowledge and research in support of our shared objectives.
This partnership will strengthen the Council’s ability to advise Government by enhancing our collaboration with the local innovative institutions and businesses that are so crucial to driving economic growth in the UK.
Minister for the Industrial Strategy, Blair McDougall MP said:
Our modern Industrial Strategy is kickstarting an era of economic prosperity, and this landmark partnership will help provide expert advice as we continue to effectively deliver our Strategy over the next decade.
By bringing academia and industry together, this partnership will unlock the local innovation we need to drive economic growth into Greater Manchester and every part of the country.
Professor Duncan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, said:
We’re delighted to join forces with the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council. This partnership sets a benchmark for the kind of collaboration that will shape the development and delivery of the Government’s Industrial Strategy.
This is a fantastic opportunity for the Council, the University, and the region. Deepening ISAC’s ties to Greater Manchester’s innovation ecosystem will help drive growth and prosperity across the UK.
Notes to editors:
- The partnership was formally announced at a launch event held at Christies Bistro, in the old Science Library of Owens College on campus at the University on 3rd December with key figures in attendance including ISAC Chair, Dame Clare Barclay, President & Vice Chancellor, Duncan Ivison, ISAC members, Minister for Industrial Strategy, Blair McDougall MP and Mayor, Andy Burnham.
- The IS-8 growth-driving sectors include advanced manufacturing, clean energy industries, creative industries, defence, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences, and professional and business services.
- About Industrial Strategy Advisory Council: The Industrial Strategy Advisory Council (ISAC) is an independent, non-statutory, expert committee responsible for advising government on the development and delivery of the Industrial Strategy and monitoring progress on its objectives.
