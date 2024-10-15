Industrial strategy can accelerate growth and create good jobs, says TUC

Commenting on the announcement by the government of plans for industrial strategy, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“For the past fourteen years, Conservative governments have caused chaos and confusion which has led to havoc for our economy and left us falling behind. As the US and European countries entered a race to build the industries of the future, the UK has been standing still.

“With this industrial strategy, the government has a chance to press the accelerator, with faster growth in key sectors to give Britain independent energy, clean industry, and world-leading technology.

“It is right that jobs will now be at the heart of the strategy - as the government set out, success will mean high-quality, well-paid employment across the country, backed by decent treatment for people at work.

“Unions look forward to working with government and businesses to develop detailed plans and deliver the strategy.”