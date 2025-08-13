Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Industry experts selected to join key pEPR advisory groups
PackUK is pleased to announce the members appointed to 3 of its key advisory groups.
These voluntary advisory groups, alongside the Scheme Administrator Steering Group, will support the continued development and delivery of the Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging scheme (pEPR). They play an important role in shaping the UK’s packaging waste reforms:
- Recyclability Assessment Methodology Technical Advisory Committee
- Efficiency and Effectiveness Technical Advisory Committee
- Communications and Behaviour Change Advisory Group
While not decision-making bodies, each group’s membership brings a diverse and valuable range of operational and policy expertise from both the public and private sectors. Their collective insights will serve as a trusted and credible source of advice to inform the PackUK leadership team’s decision-making processes.
PackUK is committed to working with specialists from across the packaging value chain to help guide it in its work and welcomes each of the successful applicants and their future contributions.
Thank you to all applicants
Earlier this year, PackUK issued a call for expressions of interest to join these 3 advisory groups, with applications closing on 24 March 2025. Following an extensive and fair selection process, which included independent industry panel members, PackUK would like to sincerely thank all those who submitted applications for their interest, time, and patience.
Recyclability Assessment Methodology Technical Advisory Committee (RAM TAC)
The RAM TAC will provide technical advice on packaging sustainability and help develop successive iterations of the Recyclability Assessment Methodology (RAM). This includes guidance that reflects both recyclability and a range of assessment bases. The committee will ensure PackUK receives up-to-date advice on recyclability and other relevant environmental considerations, such as emerging trends and innovations.
The group will also assess technical queries related to packaging materials and advise PackUK of the outcome of their assessment.
Appointed members:
- Denise Mathieson
- Emma Wilkinson (Chair)
- Fiona Dobson
- Gary Weaver
- Greg Paradowski
- James Beard
- Lorna Eddy
- Louis Driver
- Madeleine Prince
- Mark Sayers
- Peter Ettridge
- Richard Hudson
- Ross Lakhdari
- Severine Mongauze
- Siobhan Parks
To further strengthen the committee’s technical breadth, 10 guest RAM TACmembers have also been appointed, each selected for their expertise in specific packaging materials.
These individuals will be invited to participate in meetings or discussions where their specialist knowledge can support the committee’s work and enhance the robustness of the methodology.
Guest members:
- Brian Lodge
- Ciara Dempsey
- Dimitra Rappou
- Jason Galley
- Mandy Kelly
- Martin Hyde
- Nick Kirk
- Nicola Jones
- Paul East
- Skye Oudemans
Efficiency and Effectiveness Technical Advisory Committee (E&E TAC)
The E&E TAC will serve as an independent technical committee offering suggestions and insights on local authority and waste management best practices across the UK. Its members will provide recommendations to support local authorities operating in varied circumstances and assist in ensuring the pEPR scheme is delivered efficiently and effectively.
The chair of this committee is to be confirmed.
Appointed members:
- Andrew Cassells
- Andrew Wilkinson
- Cathy Cook
- Colin Clark
- Ian Dudding
- Jade-Ashlee Cox-Rawling
- James Ward
- John Coates
- Jon Hastings
- Katy Fulton
- Lee Marshall
- Nigel Wheeler
- Stephen Cole
- Stuart Hayward-Higham
- Stuart Murray
Communications and Behaviour Change Advisory Group (CBCAG)
The CBCAG will bring together value chain professionals, 4 nation representation and in-depth behavioural change knowledge. It will draw on a broad range of experience to guide the PackUK Executive Committee on impactful communications and behaviour change strategies, supporting the delivery of the pEPR scheme’s behaviour change initiatives and goals.
Appointed members:
- Ali Moore
- Andrew Pankhurst
- Anna Scott
- Barbara Herridge
- Charles Newman
- David Hall
- Derek Robertson
- Gareth Morton
- Jane Martin
- Joanna Gavins
- Paul Vanston
- Rachel Jay
- Ruth Dixon
- Seb Munden
- Vanessa Gibbin
Membership tenure
Each advisory group will meet quarterly.
Membership terms have been randomly allocated to 1, 2, or 3 years to allow for regular refreshes while maintaining continuity. There will therefore be opportunities to re-apply for membership of these advisory groups on an annual basis.
For any queries, contact packuk.governance@defra.gov.uk
