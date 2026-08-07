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Industry Innovation Partner Network: OPCSA
On behalf of the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser (OPSCA), techUK is pleased to highlight the Industry Innovation Partner Network, a valuable opportunity for industry to engage directly with policing stakeholders.
The Industry Forum serves as a collaborative platform connecting policing, government, academia and industry. Facilitated by OPSCA and shaped by policing needs, it enables members to share priorities, explore emerging challenges, identify innovation opportunities, and foster stronger collaboration across the policing ecosystem.
By joining the network, industry partners will gain access to the Industry Forum mailing list and receive invitations to regular engagement opportunities throughout the year.
You can complete the sign up form and find out more about the Industry Forum.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/industry-innovation-partner-network-opcsa.html
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