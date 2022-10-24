Department of Health and Social Care
Infected blood £100,000 interim compensation payments to be made this month
Compensation will not be taxed or be subject to NI deductions and will be made UK-wide, delivering on the government's commitment to meet interim recommendations of the inquiry.
Thousands of victims of the historic infected blood scandal, which occurred in the 70’s and 80’s, are being contacted this week to confirm that interim compensation payments will be made by the end of October.
The payments deliver the government’s commitment to meet, in full, the recommendations set out by infected blood inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff in his interim report.
Infected individuals and bereaved partners who are registered with any of the four UK infected blood support schemes will receive letters this week confirming the £100,000 alongside details of how the money will be paid.
This follows confirmation that payments will not be subject to any tax or national insurance deductions. Neither will they affect any financial benefits support an individual is receiving.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, recently said:
I know from my own discussions with constituents who are victims of the infected blood scandal just how traumatic their heart-breaking experiences have been and I was proud to campaign as an MP on their behalf and continue that work as a government minister.
No level of compensation will ever make up for the appalling treatment and circumstances that those affected by this scandal and their families have had to endure, but I hope that these interim payments go some way to demonstrate that we are, and always will be, on their side.
Minister of State for Health, Will Quince, recently said:
The infected blood tragedy should never have happened. That’s why we’ve accepted Sir Brian Langstaff’s interim recommendations in full to help right this historic wrong for the thousands of people infected and bereaved partners left behind.
It’s right these interim compensation payments are being made as quickly as possible and I want to thank NHSBSA and the other UK scheme administrators for their relentless work on this. We’re continuing to listen and will be looking closely at any further recommendations as the Inquiry concludes.
The interim compensation payments will build on the support to those affected by the scandal already provided by the four UK infected blood support schemes.
The Government will respond to any further recommendations made by the Infected Blood Inquiry and its Chair Sir Brian Langstaff when the Inquiry concludes next year.
These interim compensation payments are expected to reach c.£400 million for the whole UK, with agreement also reached for payments to be made through schemes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as those in England.
Further information:
The Government announced the plans for interim compensation payments in August: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/infected-blood-victims-to-receive-100000-interim-compensation-payment
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/infected-blood-100000-interim-compensation-payments-to-be-made-this-month
