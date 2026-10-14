Infected Blood Memorial Unveiled at Treloar’s School

The Memorial

Following the recommendations in the Infected Blood Inquiry’s Final Report, a permanent memorial has been built at Treloar School and College (formerly Lord Mayor Treloar College) in Hampshire.

It honours the 122 boys with haemophilia who were treated at the school during the 1970s and 1980s. While pupils at the school, these children were given contaminated blood products. As a result, they were infected with deadly viruses, including HIV and Hepatitis C. They were also subjected to medical research without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

The memorial, a bronze statue of two boys on a stone plinth surrounded by circulated seating and a flower bed, has been created by the acclaimed sculptor, Tom Murphy, who was also responsible for the Hillsborough Memorial. It is situated at the entrance to Treloar’s School as a permanent reminder of what was endured.

The memorial has been organised by survivors Gary Webster, Steve Nicholls, Richard Warwick and Adrian Goodyear who founded the independent Treloar’s Memorial Committee. It has been funded by the Cabinet Office, alongside donations from Candour Productions, who produced the ITV documentary ‘The British Blood Scandal - Poisoned at School’.

Watch the Unveiling

You can watch a recording of the unveiling of the memorial on YouTube.