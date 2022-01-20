Thursday 20 Jan 2022 @ 16:05
Inflation: Chancellor must come forward with a plan for the cost-of-living crisis

Commenting on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to a 30-year high of 5.4%, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“Families are facing a double hit from high inflation and slowing wage growth. They need more help from government.

“The Chancellor must come forward with a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Working people need stronger rights to bargain for fair pay increases. And families need more help with rising bills through universal credit.”

 

Original article link: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/inflation-chancellor-must-come-forward-plan-cost-living-crisis

