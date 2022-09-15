INFLATION: Chancellor’s mini budget should boost pay and universal credit

Commenting on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation at 9.9% TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“Inflation is still very high and hitting family budgets hard. The Chancellor’s mini budget next week should use the power of government to help with surging costs this winter.

“He should fund a proper cost of living increase for public sector workers. He should bring forward an immediate increase to the minimum wage this autumn. And he should boost universal credit now, instead of waiting until April for the next rise."