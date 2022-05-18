Inflation: Families are desperate for government help with an emergency budget, says TUC

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to 9.0%.

“Conservative MPs keep telling families there is no cost of living crisis – it’s their own fault for not working more hours or having the wrong diet. But with inflation so high, the crisis is cold, hard reality. And families are desperate for the government to help with an emergency budget.

“The pandemic showed that the government can act to help business and workers if they want to. The Chancellor must step up with an emergency budget that helps families with a boost to universal credit and the minimum wage. And we urgently need a windfall tax on oil and gas to fund energy grants for struggling households.”

