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INFLATION: Higher interest rates will not stop Trumpflation - TUC
Commenting on the latest figures showing that as expected February CPI inflation was unchanged at 3.0 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Trump’s war on Iran may be cause for caution on interest rates, but the Bank of England should not overreact. Alongside Trumpflation, higher interest rates would increase the pressure on families and businesses.
“The Bank should remain focused on cutting rates as soon as possible. This will provide important support for economic growth, which is part of the Bank’s remit too.
“There are other ways to ease the concerns of financial markets. Governments and central banks should signal that they will act to protect families and businesses, especially with essential energy costs.
“Ministers should urgently bring together a taskforce of government, employers and unions to develop contingency plans. That will enable swift action in the national interest if it becomes necessary.”
Editors Note’s
- RPI inflation was 3.6 per cent.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
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