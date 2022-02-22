Inflation in infrastructure projects: a risk we need to address

Blog posted by: Paul Chapman, 18 Feb 2022.

It’s not often an economics story makes the headlines but as we start 2022, inflation is a lead news item. The understandable focus has been on how inflation affects people in their daily life, but there are also stories on how inflation is impacting companies and supply chains. My interest is in understanding inflation risk in infrastructure projects and how this risk is allocated between key stakeholders. My recently published a paper on Inflation shopping: how transport infrastructure project cost evaluation is affected by choice of inflation index addresses this, which I hope is of interest to others in the project profession. I wish I could say I had the foresight to predict this back in early 2020 when I started looking into the effect of inflation on infrastructures projects, but the truth is, it’s complete coincidence.

I started to look into inflation risk in infrastructure projects having read the January 2020 National Audit Office (NAO) report High Speed Two A progress update where the NAO voiced their concern about the management of risk taken by HS2 Ltd. They advised that looking ahead HS2 Ltd will need to manage risks that could cause costs to increase further. There are many views on the nature and cause of risk in major projects, but one that received almost no attention is inflation risk. To put this in context, the budget for HS2 started to take shape in 2013 and has been updated periodically since, where the business case estimates the scheme’s cost through to commencing passenger services in 2033-36 on Phase 1 and perhaps 2036-40 on Phase 2. An error in how inflation is included in these costs by one per cent will compound over 20 years to result in a 22 per cent error in the budget, which would equate to £20bn or so of unallocated risk. It may be nerdy backwater, but if no one is paying attention to inflation as a source of risk then we can be pretty sure it won’t be diagnosed, assessed and mitigated.

When I delved into inflation in infrastructure inputs, e.g. professional services, wages, materials, etc, what I found is they typically run at a different rate to standard measures of inflation that track inflation in the economy overall such as CPI and GDP. Even amongst construction sector inflation indices, there’s a choice to be made between those produced by The Royal institution of Chartered Surveyors and those produced by the Office for National Statistics. I refer to this choice as ‘inflation shopping’. In the paper mentioned before, I use publicly available data from Crossrail to help quantify the implication this choice of inflation index has on determining the cost of a project, including establishing whether it is close to exceeding its agreed budget or not.

What I hadn’t fully appreciated at the start of this research is there is more than one ‘inflation shopping’ choice to be made on an infrastructure project. It turned out there are at least three choices to be made and these choices determine which party holds the inflation risk. A savvy project consortium, aware of this issue, will use these decisions to allocate as well as manage the risk while those that are oblivious to inflation risk, or the choices, will no doubt find themselves looking surprised and confused at some stage down the line. The main ‘inflation shopping’ decisions are:

How will the project’s agreed funding change over time in line to accommodate inflation? How will the project’s agreed budget change over time in line to accommodate inflation? How will the project’s suppliers agreed contracts change over time to accommodate inflation in their inputs and costs?

