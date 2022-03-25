INFLATION: Spring statement must get wages rising and help families with soaring bills – TUC (23 March 2022).

Commenting on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation rising to a 30-year high of 6.2% in February, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

“The Chancellor must respond to high inflation today with much greater help for families with soaring bills and a plan to get wages rising.

“Families need grants, not loans to help with soaring energy bills. These should be funded by a windfall tax on excess profits from gas and oil. Universal credit should get a boost to help families keep up with the rising cost of living. And we need a comprehensive plan to get wages rising, including new pay bargaining rights for workers and their unions.”