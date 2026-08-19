Inflation: Tax banks' enormous profits to cut energy bills, says TUC

TUC General SecretaryPaul Nowak comments on inflation figures showing CPI up to 2.9 per cent in July

"The Prime Minister has rightly been straight out of the blocks with measures to tackle the cost of living.

"But with inflation ticking up because of rising energy bills – and no end in sight to Trump's illegal war in Iran – we are going to have to see more government action to support households in the coming months.

"Ministers should start by introducing a permanent social tariff to cut energy bills for the majority of households – paid for by taxing banks' enormous profits.