INFLATION: Urgent pay boost needed to protect families and hold back recession

Commenting on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation at 10.7 per cent, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

"With inflation still sky-high, the government should be doing everything possible to get pay rising.

“But instead, ministers are holding down pay across the public sector and refusing to negotiate with workers and their unions.

“This government is making a bad situation much worse. To keep families out of hardship and hold back recession, an urgent pay boost is needed.”