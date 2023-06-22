WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Inflation: working people need a credible plan to protect living standards
Commenting on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation unchanged at 8.7%, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“After more than a decade of pay stagnation, working people are still getting poorer every month.
“Wage rises aren't causing inflation, real pay is still lagging far behind where it needs to be even to get living standards back to where they were over a decade ago
“Pushing interest rates so high that the economy is driven into recession will only make the current crisis worse.
“What working people need is a credible plan for sustainable growth, to get living standards and public finances back on track.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - Lebanon’s crisis stretches families’ coping ability to breaking point21/06/2023 15:25:00
Families in Lebanon are barely able to meet their most basic needs despite cutting down drastically on expenses according to a new survey by UNICEF. A growing number of families are having to resort to sending their children – some as young as six years old – to work in a desperate effort to survive the socio-economic crisis engulfing the country.
WFP and UNICEF Executive Directors visit Haiti to galvanize international support amid record humanitarian needs21/06/2023 13:25:00
The heads of UNICEF and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) ended missions to Haiti yesterday, calling for far more support for highly vulnerable children and families who face rampant violence, deadly natural disasters, and a resurgence of cholera.
Starmer speech: British Jobs Bonus can make sure workers benefit from climate action20/06/2023 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on Keir Starmer’s speech on Labour’s plans to make Britain a clean energy superpower.
Cameron is ‘in denial’ on the harm his cuts did to the UK’s pandemic preparedness20/06/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on David Cameron’s evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
UN workers’ rights watchdog slams UK's anti-union drive and calls on ministers to respect international law19/06/2023 16:05:00
The UN workers’ rights watchdog, the ILO, has slammed the UK’s anti-union drive and called on ministers to bring UK union laws into line with international law.
UK Space Agency: World’s first astronaut with a disability hopes to inspire others as he begins training19/06/2023 15:12:00
The world’s first astronaut with a disability, former UK Paralympian John McFall, has arrived in Germany to begin feasibility studies at the European Astronaut Centre.
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics16/06/2023 12:20:00
CBI recently (13 June 2023) responded to latest labour market statistics.
UK economy set to grow and business investment to rise following brush with recession – CBI Economic Forecast15/06/2023 12:15:00
The economy looks to have fared better than expected in first half of 2023, and is set to steer clear of a recession, according to the CBI’s latest Economic Forecast.