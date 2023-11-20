Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Information Commissioner seeks permission to appeal Clearview AI Inc ruling
The UK Information Commissioner is seeking permission to appeal the judgment of the First Tier Tribunal (Information Rights) (Tribunal) on Clearview AI Inc (Clearview).
In its judgment the Tribunal supported the ICO's view that US-based Clearview was processing personal information, which related to the monitoring of individual’s behaviour through the collection of billions of facial images, which were then offered for access and analysis using AI, to foreign subscribers.
The Commissioner welcomes this important clarification regarding UK data protection legislation as it provides certainty for businesses who are carrying out or planning to carry out similar activities.
The ruling makes clear that even if a company is not established in the UK, it is subject to UK data protection law that is related to the monitoring of people living in the UK. As such, where Clearview provides its services commercially, it will be subject to the ICO's jurisdiction.
The Commissioner considers the Tribunal incorrectly interpreted the law when finding Clearview’s processing fell outside the reach of UK data protection law on the basis that it provided its services to foreign law enforcement agencies. The Commissioner's view is that Clearview itself was not processing for foreign law enforcement purposes and should not be shielded from the scope of UK law on that basis.
John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, recently said:
“I fully respect the role of the Tribunal to provide scrutiny of my decisions - but as the defender of the public's privacy, I need to challenge this judgment to clarify whether commercial enterprises profiting from processing digital images of UK people, are entitled to claim they are engaged in “law enforcement”.
“It is my job to protect the data rights of the people of the United Kingdom and it is my view that there are too many who are being affected by the sheer scale and intrusiveness of Clearview’s mass scraping of personal information.
“This is an important issue within the AI sphere and whilst my office supports businesses that innovate with AI solutions, we will always take the appropriate action to protect UK people when we believe their privacy rights are not being respected.”
The ICO now awaits the Tribunal’s decision.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/11/information-commissioner-seeks-permission-to-appeal-clearview-ai-inc-ruling/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Former NHS secretary found guilty of illegally accessing medical records17/11/2023 12:25:00
A former NHS employee has been found guilty and fined for illegally accessing the medical records of over 150 people.
What to consider when using online forms to receive information requests16/11/2023 11:10:00
Are you using online forms to receive information requests?
‘Be smarter than your smart tech’ – ICO issues top tips for consumers buying smart devices on Black Friday16/11/2023 10:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has shared its top tips to support consumers shopping smart tech this Black Friday.
Assessing data protection practices of UK tracing agents14/11/2023 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Anthony Luhman, ICO Director of PACE Projects and Interim Director of Investigations, 14 November 2023.
ICO and European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) sign Memorandum of Understanding09/11/2023 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which reinforces their common mission to uphold individuals’ data protection and privacy rights, and cooperate internationally to achieve this goal.
An apology from the ICO to Dame Alison Rose06/11/2023 16:20:00
The ICO recently investigated a complaint from Nigel Farage.
Information Commissioner’s Office issues three fines totalling £170,000 for illegal direct marketing02/11/2023 12:25:00
Three companies offering financial services have been fined £170,000 collectively by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for illegal direct marketing under the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).
ICO reprimands University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for lost referrals31/10/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust after a computer system caused some patient referrals to be delayed or lost altogether.