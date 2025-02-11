Information Commissioner's Office
Information Commissioner’s updated response to the Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill
The Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill was introduced to Parliament on 24 October 2024.
The Bill has now completed its passage through the House of Lords, where it has been subject to a number of amendments and significant debate.
This response provides the Information Commissioner’s comments on the amendments that have been made in the House of Lords and on some key areas of the debate.
