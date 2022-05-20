Information security accreditation

GAD marks 6 months of ISO 27001 accreditation which recognises that we have successfully demonstrated good security practices in information and communication technology.

The Government Actuary’s Department’s (GAD) has just marked 6 months of having ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation. It’s in recognition of the department’s strengths in information management security.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the international standard for information security management. It was awarded by Lloyd’s Register for GAD’s information security management system. Lloyd’s Register is a technical and business services organisation and a maritime classification society.

Security practices

As the accreditation is the international standard for information security management, it recognises we have successfully demonstrated good security practices in information and communication technology. View and download the certificate at this link.

The certification is proof of GAD’s commitment to ensure any cyber security risks are managed effectively, and that this is done to a specific standard.

Robust and reliable

Commenting on the accreditation GAD’s IT Security Officer John Grant said:

“I am very pleased that GAD has been awarded with this accreditation because it demonstrates we have a robust security surrounding our communication and technology services. The certification is an important acknowledgment of that, and it also shows that we have trusted systems.”

Client confidence

This success means that GAD’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification can offer robust reassurance that after identifying any risks, we take the necessary steps to minimise them.

For further information and guidance about staying safe online visit the National Cyber Security Centre.