Initial Findings - Barnardo's Scotland Children and Young People Engagement - Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill

Initial findings from Barnardo’s Scotland consultation with children and young people, on behalf of the Scottish Government to seek their views on the Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill

Initial findings

Barnardo’s Scotland are undertaking a consultation with children and young people, on behalf of the Scottish Government to seek their views on religious observance (RO) and religious and moral education (RME) in the context of the Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill, and to help inform any guidance that may accompany the legislation.

The consultation has been designed alongside a steering group of four young people in line with UNCRC principles. Sessions will be held in 3 secondary and 6 primary schools across West Lothian, Fife, Aberdeen, the Western Isles, Renfrewshire, Glasgow, and Dumfries and Galloway. A mix of denominational and non-denominational schools are part of the consultation. To reach young people who are furthest from their educational rights, additional sessions will also run in Barnardo’s Scotland community services across Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh, and Fife.

The following initial analysis is from a small sample of group work undertaken at one secondary and one primary school, with a total number of 61 children and young people. The final analysis will be completed by the end of February 2026, so the initial findings are not representative of all the views expressed by children and young people throughout the full consultation period.

After reviewing the initial responses from children and young people, the steering group identified four main themes:

‘It should be your choice’

Joint decision making with trusted people

Withdrawal should be dependent on age of young people and reason for withdrawal

RME is important to children and young people.

