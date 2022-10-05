HM Revenue and Customs
Inland Border Facilities update
Two temporary Inland Border Facilities (IBFs) will be closing earlier than planned, in November 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced today.
The two remaining interim IBF sites Warrington and Ebbsfleet, will close on 13 November and 27 November respectively, following the closure of Birmingham and North Weald IBFs earlier this year.
IBFs allow HMRC to carry out documentation checks and physical inspections away from the UK’s busiest ports to help with the flow of goods in and out of the UK.
Testing at the Sevington and Holyhead IBFs showed these two larger facilities can handle all IBF traffic without the support of the smaller sites. Therefore Ebbsfleet and Warrington IBFs will close ahead of the planned December closure date.
Claire Dartington, Director for Borders and Trade at HMRC, said:
Inland Border Facilities are constantly under review to make sure they provide value for money and meet the demands of traffic flow.
The closures of these two IBFs ahead of schedule will allow taxpayer funds to be utilised elsewhere.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/inland-border-facilities-update--2
