Inmate sentenced for throwing boiling water in the face of prison guard

An inmate who threw boiling water into the faces of a prison guard and a vulnerable fellow prisoner at HMP Wandsworth was yesterday sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Joel Deeny, 34, admitted offences of causing grievous bodily harm and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on 14 February 2022, and was sentenced on Thursday, 28 July, at Southwark Crown Court.

He was also separately sentenced after admitting two offences of possession of a knife in relation to an incident on Lambeth Bridge on 21 November 2021 – the reason he was in custody at the time.

One of Deeny’s victims has suffered hearing loss, likely to be a perforated ear drum, and the other suffered severe pain and emotional distress.

Jonathan Storer, the CPS lead for prison offences, yesterday said:

“Joel Deeny intended to cause serious harm when he threw boiling water from a kettle over each of his two defenceless victims, one of whom was in a wheelchair at the time. “Although the attacks caused severe pain and serious injury, the results of his unprovoked and callous actions could have been even worse. “Assaults on inmates or prison guards are completely unacceptable, and wherever our legal test is met we will work closely with police and prisons to prosecute offenders.”

Notes to Editors