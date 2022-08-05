Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Inmate sentenced for throwing boiling water in the face of prison guard
An inmate who threw boiling water into the faces of a prison guard and a vulnerable fellow prisoner at HMP Wandsworth was yesterday sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.
Joel Deeny, 34, admitted offences of causing grievous bodily harm and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on 14 February 2022, and was sentenced on Thursday, 28 July, at Southwark Crown Court.
He was also separately sentenced after admitting two offences of possession of a knife in relation to an incident on Lambeth Bridge on 21 November 2021 – the reason he was in custody at the time.
One of Deeny’s victims has suffered hearing loss, likely to be a perforated ear drum, and the other suffered severe pain and emotional distress.
Jonathan Storer, the CPS lead for prison offences, yesterday said:
“Joel Deeny intended to cause serious harm when he threw boiling water from a kettle over each of his two defenceless victims, one of whom was in a wheelchair at the time.
“Although the attacks caused severe pain and serious injury, the results of his unprovoked and callous actions could have been even worse.
“Assaults on inmates or prison guards are completely unacceptable, and wherever our legal test is met we will work closely with police and prisons to prosecute offenders.”
Notes to Editors
- Joel Deeny (DOB: 4 March 1988) admitting causing grievous bodily harm, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and two offences of possession of a bladed article:
- He was sentenced to:
- Four years imprisonment for: on 14 February 2022 at HMP Wandsworth, Joel Deeney assaulted a fellow inmate thereby occasioning him grievous bodily harm and at the time of doing so, intended to cause him such harm. Contrary to Section 18 Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
- Three years imprisonment (to be served consecutively to the first offence) for: on 18 April 2022 at HMP Wandsworth, Joel Deeney attempted to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm to a prison guard, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. Contrary to Section 1(1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.
- Twelve months’ imprisonment for each of the two possession of bladed article offences, to be served concurrently, but consecutively to the seven years’ imprisonment.
- Jonathan Storer is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for Mersey-Cheshire, and the lead for the CPS on prisons offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps-london-north-london-south/news/inmate-sentenced-throwing-boiling-water-face-prison-guard
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against armed Windsor Castle intruder03/08/2022 10:05:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Man jailed in a £104million money laundering scam of transporting illegal cash to Dubai29/07/2022 14:43:00
A money launderer who arranged to transport £104million in illegally obtained cash to Dubai was yesterday jailed.
Four fraudsters jailed for £13.7 million investment scam27/07/2022 10:15:00
Four fraudsters were imprisoned yesterday (26 July 2022) for a mass investment fraud worth over £13.7 million.
Couple guilty of murdering 15-year-old boy following a campaign of abuse25/07/2022 13:38:00
A couple who subjected a 15 year old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse were recently (22 July 2022) found guilty of his murder.
CPS publishes latest statistics on all crime types showing steady increase in rape convictions22/07/2022 16:33:00
The CPS yesterday published the Q4 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.
Organised Crime Gang jailed for over 100 years in total18/07/2022 14:38:00
Six members of an organised crime group targeting high-value goods have been jailed for a combined total of over 100 years for a series of violent robberies, a burglary of a Nottinghamshire art gallery in 2018 and the disposal of the stolen items.
CPS launches Defendants strategy with pledge to focus on mental health, youth justice and disproportionality15/07/2022 12:20:00
A commitment to fairness for all parties is at the heart of a new Defendants Strategy, launched recently (13 July 2022) by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
CPS launches Defendants strategy with pledge to focus on mental health, youth justice and disproportionality14/07/2022 12:10:00
A commitment to fairness for all parties is at the heart of a new Defendants Strategy, launched today by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Max Hill QC's opening speech to the Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference12/07/2022 16:05:00
Good morning, and welcome – to London and to this Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference. What a pleasure it is to be together in-person again after three years, and we are delighted to be hosting you all here.