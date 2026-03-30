techUK
|Printable version
Innovate UK announces new strategy to back the UK’s most promising deep tech businesses
Innovate UK will become more deliberate about what technologies, sectors and businesses they support under a new strategy that is designed to address the challenge of transforming world-class research and early-stage innovation in the UK into globally competitive businesses.
The focus will be on the UK’s deep and hard tech innovators - businesses built on significant scientific or engineering breakthroughs that deliver value - in a renewed effort to support the UK’s most promising deep tech companies to scale.
This new approach will support the government's Modern Industrial Strategy, focusing on six of the eight priority sectors:
- advanced manufacturing
- clean energy industries
- creative industries
- defence
- life sciences
- digital and technologies (includes six frontier technologies: AI, Advance connectivity, engineering biology, cyber security, semiconductors and quantum)
Deep tech businesses within these sectors will have prioritised access to Innovate UK funding and programme support throughout their journey from innovation to growth, as well as opportunities to connect with investors, policymakers, regulators and international markets.
The UK has one of the strongest research bases in the world. Yet we do not have as many globally-scaled companies to represent that strength. Why is that so, and what is stopping our big ideas from becoming big businesses? We excel at making discoveries, generating intellectual property, spinning out and starting up. Yet when it comes to scaling, too many innovative businesses fail, stall or move overseas. Innovation is in our blood – but we must focus on industrialising it, because fast-growing businesses are what drive real economic value.
Tom Adeyoola, Executive Chair – Innovate UK
When delivering this strategy, Innovate UK will continue to play a central role in the UK innovation ecosystem working closely with UKRI’ s Innovation Councils, the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), the Catapult Network and public finance institutions, including the British Business Bank, the National Wealth Fund and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund.
You can find out more about Innovate UK’s new strategy by clicking here.
techUK looks forward to continuing to work closely with Innovate UK to ensure the views and priorities of our industry membership are reflected throughout the delivery of this strategy.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/innovate-uk-announces-new-strategy-to-back-the-uk-s-most-promising-deep-tech-businesses.html
Latest News from
techUK
WTO MC14 Falls Short for Digital Trade, but E-Commerce Agreement Advances30/03/2026 15:05:00
The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaoundé has concluded without agreement on one of the most critical pillars of the global digital economy, underlining the challenges facing the multilateral trading system.
In conversation with Kate Forbes MSP, Deputy First Minister of Scotland and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic27/03/2026 16:25:00
At techUK’s 2026 Tech Policy Conference, we were delighted to welcome Scotland’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, Kate Forbes MSP.
Call for contributions: techUK digital infrastructure report26/03/2026 16:25:00
techUK will be launching a new report – Digital Infrastructure 2030 – The backbone of Britain’s future economy – in July 2026, highlighting the key role of digital infrastructure as the foundation for all future economic activity.
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU Tech Policy24/03/2026 11:25:00
Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) delayed: The CADA is now expected to be proposed on 27 May 2026.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies23/03/2026 16:25:00
Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.
EU proposes EU Inc: the EU’s 28th Regime20/03/2026 16:25:00
The European Commission published its legislative proposal for EU Inc. on 18 March 2026. The proposal is a response to the Draghi and Letta Reports' diagnosis that legal fragmentation across 27 national corporate systems in the EU acts as an "invisible tariff" on cross-border growth.
Ofcom publishes the final Telecoms Access Review 2026-31, setting out fibre regulation into the next decade19/03/2026 16:25:00
This review sets the course for the regulator’s approach to the fixed market and help promote competition and investment.