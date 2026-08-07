Innovate UK backs 100 women founders shaping the UK’s future industries

Innovate UK announces its largest ever Women in Innovation cohort, supporting women founders in businesses across manufacturing, digital tech and life sciences.

The 2026 cohort includes entrepreneurs working on innovations that could improve healthcare, strengthen supply chains, support the transition to net zero and help UK businesses compete in global markets.

Of the 100 women recognised:

61 award winners will receive a £75,000 grant alongside 12 months of tailored business support, training, networking and mentoring opportunities

a further 39 highly commended applicants will receive the same 12 month business support package

Backing women-led innovation

Spanning the UK, from Glasgow to Cirencester and Belfast to Gateshead, the cohort is developing innovative solutions across three priority sectors: advanced manufacturing, digital and technologies, and life sciences.

The innovations include:

Keerthi Busanaboyina, founder of Ellyfe

Keerthi has pioneered wearable tech that detects dehydration risk early in older adults.

Her innovation could prevent avoidable illness, reduce hospital admissions and improve later-life care.

Elizabeth Lee, founder of Carbon Cell

Elizabeth has engineered a carbon-negative alternative to conventional plastic foams used in packaging and insulation.

Her biochar-based expanding foam helps manufacturers eliminate plastic waste and lock carbon away for centuries.

Sanziana Foia, founder of Papcup

Sanziana has developed non-invasive home diagnostics using menstrual blood.

Her innovation enables earlier detection of conditions ranging from iron deficiency to cervical cancer, making women’s healthcare more accessible.

Dr Allen-Adebayo, founder of Algaenic

Dr Allen-Adebayo is tackling harmful algal blooms by converting recovered biomass into sustainable fuels and materials.

Her innovation could improve water quality and accelerate the circular economy.

Mary-Brenda Akoda, founder of GenScan AI

Mary-Brenda is developing artificial intelligence (AI) that cuts MRI scan times by up to 90%.

Her first-of-its-kind innovation could speed up diagnosis, reduce NHS waiting lists and improve care for millions of patients.

10 years of breaking barriers

Launched in 2016, the Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards were designed to unlock the potential of women innovators by addressing some of the most persistent barriers of success.

These include access to funding and finance, the lack of visible role models, and difficulty accessing key networks.

Since then, the awards have invested over £15 million in 260 exceptional women innovators while fostering a thriving community of over 11,000 women business leaders.

Since receiving their Women in Innovation Award, previous winners have gone on to secure an additional £358 million in funding and investment.

The awards have also helped drive a major shift in participation across Innovate UK, with the proportion of successful women-led applications increasing from one in seven to one in three across all competitions.

Beyond the Women in Innovation Awards, Innovate UK is driving systemic change through its 10 commitments to women innovators, including becoming both a signatory and partner of the government backed Investing in Women Code.

Innovation driving growth across the UK

The 2026 cohort reflects both the diversity of the UK’s innovation economy and the breadth of talent driving it forward.

Among this year’s founders:

29% identify as being from an ethnic minority background (excluding white minorities)

20% have a long-term health condition, illness or disability

50% have caring or parental responsibilities

The cohort also spans every nation and region of the UK including:

Maggie Gill, founder of PHIRA-Science, Carmarthenshire

Maggie is developing a climate-adaptive treatment to protect honeybees from the emerging threat of parasitic mites.

Her work can safeguard pollination, resilient agriculture and food security.

Dr Pragya Sharma, founder of Gran Lab, Belfast

Dr Sharma is pioneering skincare and sun protection that reactive skin can tolerate.

Her products could improve health outcomes for millions living with eczema, psoriasis and increased skin cancer risk.

Myra Waiman, founder of Infi-tex, Lancaster

Myra is transforming everyday textiles into smart pressure sensors that detect harm before it happens.

Her innovation could prevent injuries, improve patient care and enhance performance across healthcare, sport and defence.

Kiren Baines-Mortimore, co-founder of Valaya, Bristol

Kiren is using precision RNA therapeutics to target the biological drivers of Parkinson’s disease.

Her innovation could reshape treatment for neurodegenerative conditions, improving outcomes for millions of patients.

Yining Shen, founder of ProMaterial, Port Talbot

Yining is harnessing AI to help manufacturers produce higher-quality precision magnets with less waste.

Her technology is strengthening the supply chains powering electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced robotics.

Building on a powerful legacy

Previous winners have expanded into international markets, received prestigious industry and royal honours, and forged partnerships with major organisations including:

Disney

M&S

Universal

Müller

Warner Music

Sanofi

Waitrose

the Royal Engineers

the NHS

Celebrating a landmark cohort

Emily Nott, Head of Inclusive Innovation, Innovate UK, said:

Huge congratulations to everyone recognised in this year’s Women in Innovation Awards. Reaching the 10th anniversary of the programme with record levels of engagement demonstrates the extraordinary talent, unstoppable ambition, and groundbreaking innovation being developed by women across the UK. Whether an award winner or highly commended applicant, each member of this cohort is working towards delivering significant economic and social impact for the nation through innovation. We are proud to support these inspiring founders as they navigate the critical growth stages ahead and to create pathways for more women-led businesses to become industry giants of the future.

Meet the latest 100 Women in Innovation.