Innovate UK invests in digital solutions for mental health

Innovate UK is investing over £3.6 million in business-led projects developing therapeutic extended reality (XR) solutions to provide mental health care services.

The funded projects are part of a targeted investment to unlock the transformative power of XR technologies, including:

creative

virtual reality (VR)

augmented reality

mixed reality

haptics

immersive software and audio

These technologies will be developed and trialled over 12 to 18 months, with the ambition to deliver next-generation digital therapeutics for people living with moderate to severe mental health conditions.

The challenge

Mental health services across the UK are under significant pressures with demand exceeding resources.

Over 3.7 million people received support from England’s NHS mental health services in 2023 to 2024, an increase of nearly 40% since before the pandemic.

With demand for mental health support growing faster than services can keep up, the UK faces a critical need for effective, accessible, scalable and cost-efficient solutions.

Through its Mindset XR for digital mental health programme, Innovate UK is backing pioneering projects that aim to meet this challenge by harnessing the potential of immersive technology.

The innovations

The 17 projects show strong potential for widespread impact, delivering scalable mental health solutions that could be adopted into the UK’s formal mental healthcare ecosystem.

Projects are looking to address a wide range of conditions that affect education, employment, and quality of life including:

emotional-based school avoidance (EBSA)

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

autism

occupational stress

treatment resistant depression and seasonal affective disorder

generalised anxiety disorder (GAD)

trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder

addiction recovery

These solutions aim to treat more people, including those in remote or underserved areas, through scalable, immersive care.

They also offer further advantages in terms of reduced costs and resource pressure with real-time support and improved outcomes through personalised, engaging therapeutic experiences.

Game changing solution for EBSA

One South West based project has developed an augmented reality board game, co-produced by young people, clinical psychologists and educators, as an intervention for EBSA.

Their project will look at how to adapt the game and delivery model, particularly regarding accessibility and safeguarding, to support social reintegration for young people with EBSA.

Transforming addiction recovery

A Northern Ireland consortium is developing an innovative VR programme with a customisable virtual coach to support individuals struggling with substance use.

The project aims to leverage the power of VR and virtual coaching to deliver an interactive environment that mimics real-life therapy sessions.

Extending nature

A project led by a West Yorkshire based company combines XR tech with physical activities that help people feel more connected to nature.

The project focuses on adults living with GAD, the third biggest mental health condition in adults.

Technology transforming lives

Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said:

These projects are shining examples of how innovation can transform people’s quality of life, by helping those with severe mental health conditions to take on everyday tasks that can otherwise feel impossible. From smart glasses helping those with debilitating depression to navigate through the day to games helping children to build their social skills, we are supporting teams across the UK to build cutting-edge tech that unlocks opportunity, supports the NHS and grows our economy.

Fit for the future

Minister for Mental Health, Baroness Merron, said:

Technology is transforming healthcare and we are putting patients at the heart of this revolution. New tools such as smart glasses and AI filter apps show how we’re backing innovations to reach people with mental health conditions – especially in communities that often get left behind. By embracing new tech, we’re improving lives and reducing pressure on the NHS to make healthcare fit for the future, as part of our Plan for Change.

Enhancing care, driving growth

Dr Cynthia Bullock, Director, Healthy Lives at Innovate UK, said: