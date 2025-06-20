Innovate UK launches new AI Skills Hub

Innovate UK have launched a new AI Skills Hub, designed to supercharge AI adoption, job creation and growth by bridging tech businesses and developers across the UK.

The hub acts as a digital marketplace for learning resources and use cases designed for employers, individuals, AI tech partners and training providers aimed to spike confidence and productivity, initially, across four high-potential sectors - agriculture and food processing; construction; creative; and transport, logistics, and warehousing.

Embedded in the hub is Innovate UK’s BridgeAI Programme, aimed at supporting businesses and AI developers through tailored funding, expert support, and collaborative knowledge sharing, whilst prioritising education of ethical practices, transparency, and data privacy.

Transforming sector growth through AI upskilling

PwC’s 2025 AI Jobs Barometer reveals that industries with greater levels of AI implementation experience 3x higher growth in revenue per employee compared to sectors less likely to adopt AI. Additionally, productivity and wage increases are growing in essentially every AI-exposed occupation.

PwC conducted research for UKRI which showcased that over 73% of employers in these industries report skills shortages in areas such as AI systems, AI ethics, governance & regulations and machine learning.

However, only 17.3% of employers cited employee resistance as a barrier to training, proving there is keen interest in AI upskilling. Instead, cost and difficulty in acquiring the right AI training were reported as key barriers to incentivising AI skill adoption.

It’s clear AI is creating rapid change in the skills workers need to succeed in the workplace, as employers are increasingly seeking skills in AI tools and abilities such as critical thinking and collaboration from candidates.

Zlatina Loudjeva, partner at PwC UK, stated:

“AI is here to stay, it will develop faster and faster, and presents huge opportunities for employers and employees alike. The better the skills a person has, the more they can benefit from the new opportunities. But for those lacking the right skills, the risk is being left behind. Put simply, to benefit from AI, workers must take charge of their development, because you have to be in it to win it. By improving links between employers, training providers, and technology partners, the Hub aims to increase employability and AI readiness in sectors where there is a clear need. Providing these essential skills is not only key to the UK's economic stability and prosperity but also to promoting greater social cohesion.”

