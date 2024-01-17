Scottish Government
|Printable version
Innovation at the heart of the Scottish economy
Funding of up to £8m per annum to support innovation centres.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced long term funding to ensure innovation continues to grow and support Scotland’s economy.
Annual funding of up to £8 million has been allocated to the Scottish Innovation Centres, delivered through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).
The centres work with Scotland's colleges, universities and research institutes to drive innovation in businesses as well as the public and third sectors.
The announcement was made at the opening of the new National Retrofit Centre for Scotland at Built Environment Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) in Hamilton. This new facility will help to revolutionise the retrofit of buildings in Scotland, through use of new technologies, materials and processes such as Passivhaus. BEST supports Scotland’s construction sector helping the industry embrace innovations like drones, robotics and exo skeletons.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said:
“Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our work to grow our economy and that is why I am delighted to announce funding of up to £8m per year for the SFC’s new investment plan for the Innovation Centres.
“This is a long-term commitment that will deliver greater stability and allow them to sustain and deepen their impact.
“The centres allow businesses and organisations to innovate by working with the best from academia to develop new products and processes. This will drive positive societal impact and economic prosperity across the country.”
Background
Annual funding of up to £8m per annum has been allocated to the Scottish Innovation Centres, delivered through the Scottish Funding Council. This will support the Innovation Centres to strengthen relationships with colleges and universities, maximise the value of our universities and colleges and lead to greater impact for Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/innovation-at-the-heart-of-the-scottish-economy/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Visitor levy legislation passes first stage17/01/2024 11:10:00
Bill to help councils invest in local tourism.
Justice social work statistics: 2022-2316/01/2024 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on justice social work statistics.
Housing First monitoring report: April-September 202316/01/2024 12:05:00
Housing First quarterly monitoring from April to September 2023.
Winter pressures on health and social care16/01/2024 10:05:00
Health Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday met frontline A&E staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley to see first-hand how services are coping with peak winter demand.
Call for law change to support kinship carers15/01/2024 15:05:00
UK Government urged to reconsider position on parental leave rights.
International Development Fund: non-communicable disease programme15/01/2024 12:05:00
This report responds to a commission by the Scottish Government to design a new international development health programme providing support to the governments of Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia with a focus on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
No ‘real evidence’ for labelling burden on Scottish businesses15/01/2024 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Secretary does not support ‘Not for EU’ food labelling proposals.
Mental health support for children and young people15/01/2024 09:25:00
Expansion of service helping those in crisis.
New safeguards on dangerous dogs12/01/2024 12:05:00
Tight safeguards on XL Bully dogs are to be introduced in Scotland to make it a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.