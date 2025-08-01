Innovation Agency
Innovation team meets West Lancashire MP
A Health Innovation North West Coast team met West Lancashire MP Ashley Dalton to outline its mission to drive the adoption and spread of healthcare innovations.
The team described how the organisation finds, tests and implements innovations that have the potential both to improve patient outcomes and stimulate local economic growth.
Ms Dalton heard how the organisation’s work closely aligns with the Government’s newly published 10 Year Health Plan.
Senior leaders from Health Innovation North West Coast described how health and care innovations also have the potential to unlock up to £278billion in the UK economy.
They also explained how the organisation is leading an initiative in Lancashire to harness the county’s manufacturing resources in developing the use of robotics and related technologies to improve healthcare.
Ms Dalton recently said:
“I’m very excited to hear about Health Innovation North West Coast’s work, especially the focus on boosting growth and productivity and getting people back to work.
“We can’t continue with a situation where so many people want to work but can’t do so. It’s very encouraging to see we have an organisation on our doorstep that focuses on tackling ill health so people can be more productive.
“It’s also great to see Health Innovation North West Coast is doing its best to make the most of the fantastic manufacturing assets we have in Lancashire. It’s very positive!”
The meeting took place at Edge Hill University, reflecting Health Innovation North West Coast’s strong links with the region’s academic community. Health Innovation North West Coast was represented by Chair Louise Robson, Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings, and Jenni West, Associate Director for Digital Change.
Edge Hill University was represented by Professor Jeremy Brown, Associate Dean for Research and Innovation in the Faculty of Health, Social Care and Medicine, and Professor Michelle Howarth, Professor in Health and Social Care, Nursing and Midwifery.
Health Innovation North West Coast Chair Louise Robson recently said:
“We want to spread the message that our work is having a tangible impact on patient outcomes, so we were delighted to have the chance to meet Ms Dalton.
“We were pleased that she showed such a keen interest in our projects which aim to benefit her constituents in West Lancashire and the wider region.”
Dr Phil Jennings added:
“Innovation is a team sport, so we were especially pleased to meet Ms Dalton alongside colleagues from Edge Hill University, underlining the breadth of our collaborations.
“I’m glad we had the chance to discuss a wide range of subjects, including the use of data to drive innovation. Using data in ways that make health services more convenient and more accessible to patients is a theme close to our hearts and I hope we have a chance to discuss it again soon.”
