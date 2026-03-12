techUK
|Printable version
Innovations in Physical AI: Investigating the UK’s comparative advantage in physical AI systems
Last year techUK's Future Visions series explored physical AI as a next-generation technology with cutting-edge uses in robotics, smart machines, and human-machine collaboration. This year, our AI and Data programme will dig deeper into how physical AI is evolving and what it could mean for the UK's AI sector.
Physical AI refers to AI systems designed to perceive, understand, reason and act within the physical world. It includes hardware and software that support situational awareness, planning and adaptive action in real-world environments. This can cover AI integrated into physical infrastructure and machines, combining sensory, perceptual, and reasoning capabilities to support intelligent decision-making and action, as well as approaches such as world modelling that allow AI systems to learn, predict, and simulate real world phenomena. Advances in world modelling approaches and simulation technologies have accelerated the development of physical AI applications by enabling models to learn from virtual representations of physical environments before deployment. These approaches are helping reduce development cost, improve safety validation, and accelerate time to deployment.
Physical AI represents a significant potential opportunity for the UK economy. As applications expand across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and infrastructure, important questions remain about where the UK’s strengths lie and what is needed to support responsible adoption.
To shape a strong industry-led position on how to seize the potential of physical AI, techUK's AI and Data programme will be running a three-part workshop series for members. The series will look at physical AI in more detail to get industry's view on just how ready the UK is for physical AI applications.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/innovations-in-physical-ai-investigating-the-uk-s-comparative-advantage-in-physical-ai-systems.html
Latest News from
techUK
Is the UK still open for global tech talent?12/03/2026 12:15:00
As the home to the largest tech sector in Europe, the UK’s technology industry is now valued at over $1.2 trillion. Contributing 101 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy and employing approximately 1.7 million people, the sector is projected to grow by a further 8.9% over the next three years. A critical driver of this success has been the UK’s ability to attract world-class talent from across the globe.
techUK Response to the Lords Communications and Digital Committee Report, ‘AI, Copyright and the Creative Industries’12/03/2026 10:15:00
Whilst we are not in agreement with the recommendations advanced by the Committee in yesterday’s report, techUK remains keen to work constructively with Government and the creative industries to develop a copyright framework that ensures the UK can effectively compete when it comes to AI moving forward.
Home Office Fraud Strategy 2026-202911/03/2026 11:25:00
The Home Office has published its Fraud Strategy 20262029, outlining a multi-year plan to tackle fraud against individuals and businesses in the UK.
UK Government announces the long-awaited consultation on national digital ID11/03/2026 09:05:00
The long-expected consultation into the National Digital ID Scheme was yesterday launched.
Call for contributions: techUK’s Photonics report09/03/2026 10:20:00
Photonics, the science and technology of light, is a foundational enabler of innovation across multiple sectors, from telecommunications and healthcare to AI and quantum technologies.
New NHS England SME Playbook: techUK welcomes practical guidance to support innovators working with the NHS09/03/2026 09:20:00
techUK is delighted to share the newly published SME Playbook, developed by the NHS England SME Advisory Group.
Spreading Wings: Taking Innovative SMEs Global04/03/2026 11:25:00
The UK is a leading global technology hub and the world’s fourth-largest exporter, with digital trade accounts for around half of total UK exports, growing three times faster than other sectors.
Building AI confidence early: Partnering with the National Centre for Computing Education02/03/2026 15:05:00
As organisations across the UK accelerate AI adoption, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: workforce confidence in AI cannot be built overnight.