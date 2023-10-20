Welsh Government
Innovative children’s service and new liquid biopsy method to treat cancer faster, amongst projects nominated for healthcare awards
The Advancing Healthcare Awards Cymru (AHAs) shines a spotlight on and celebrates the work of allied health professionals, healthcare scientists and other skilled colleagues who have implemented innovative healthcare practices in Wales – with awards sponsored by the Welsh Government.
The finalists for the Welsh Government award for ‘New Ways of Working’ are:
- Advanced Clinical Practitioner Dietitian Led service for Gastroenterology, at Betsi Cadwaladr UHB
- The QuicDNA Project at the All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS)
- Alison Jones, Clinical Lead Medicines Management Dietitian and Hywel Dda Medicines Management Team from Hywel Dda UHB
- Minor Injuries Radiographer-Led Discharge Service, at Cardiff and Vale UHB
The finalists for the Welsh Government award for ‘Improving Access to Health and Care’ are:
- Children’s Centre Psychology: Early Intervention Support for Children with Additional Needs and their families, at Aneurin Bevan UHB
- Come and Cook With Your Child project by the Dietetics Department at Betsi Cadwaladr UHB
- Merthyr PIPYN (Pwysau Iach Plant Yng Nghymru / Healthy Children Healthy Weight in Wales) at Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB
An early intervention support service designed to place the experiences and needs of families of children with additional needs at the centre of their work, has also been nominated for improving families’ access to evidence-based, psychologically informed support.
Rebekah Sutherland, from the ‘Children’s Centre Psychology: Early Intervention Support for Children with Additional Needs and their families’ team, and Clinical Psychologist at Aneurin Bevan UHB said:
We are thrilled to be a finalist in the AHAs Cymru in the Improving Access to Health and Care category. We are immensely proud of the journey we have been on to develop an early intervention service for children with additional needs that responds to what families say they need from the beginning.
We have worked hard to ensure that that every family has access to timely psychologically informed information and support which addresses the wellbeing needs of the whole family and empowers them to create their own solutions.
The QuicDNA project has been nominated for its innovation in helping to diagnose and treat cancer faster, through a new liquid biopsy technique involving a simple blood test, thus, improving access to better and more targeted cancer treatments.
Sian Morgan, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Laboratory Director for All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS) said:
I am overwhelmed with gratitude that the QuicDNA Project is one of the finalists for the ‘New Ways of Working’ award at this year’s AHA Cymru Awards. I am so honoured to have QuicDNA recognised in this way.
The QuicDNA project is a truly collaborative project between the NHS, third sector, pharmaceutical and industry. We are grateful that the project which we are so passionate about also resonates with others.
We hope that this recognition by the AHAs Cymru can serve as an inspiration to others within healthcare, and we’re proud that the project will allow cancer patients with lung cancer to access treatments faster in the future.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said:
I am really pleased and proud to see the hard work and dedication of allied health professionals and healthcare scientists, in delivering a Healthier Wales, being celebrated, and recognised at the Welsh AHAs.
Despite the huge pressures they face every day, the commitment of colleagues across NHS Wales in thinking innovatively, to deliver the highest quality of care to the people of Wales, is exceptional.
The breadth of the new and innovative practices on display from our finalists just shows the vital contributions of these professions, in keeping people well.
Ruth Crowder, Wales’ Chief Allied Health Professions Adviser said:
I am delighted to see the submissions to this wide range of awards, demonstrating the innovation and hard work that allied health professionals and healthcare scientists are putting into improving services and outcomes for the people of Wales.
Every entrant and shortlisted finalist should be proud of the expertise they have demonstrated.
Rob Orford, Wales’ Chief Scientific Adviser for Health said:
The AHAs Cymru not only celebrates the vital work of healthcare scientists, allied health professionals and those who support them, but also provides an opportunity to share innovations, highlighting new ways of working and best practice.
It has been so inspiring to learn more about the excellent work taking place individually and collaboratively across the Welsh health and social care system.
The winners of the AHA Cymru awards will be announced on 20 October 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/innovative-childrens-service-and-new-liquid-biopsy-method-treat-cancer-faster-amongst-projects
