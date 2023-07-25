Innovative EvoFit released in appeal to track down Scottish fugitive Derek Ferguson

A new appeal has been launched to help find one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted fugitives Derek Ferguson.

The 59-year old is wanted by Police Scotland in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron outside a public house in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, on Thursday 28 June 2007.

An international warrant remains in place for his arrest and, as part of the continuing investigation being supported by the NCA, new information has been released about Ferguson’s possible appearance and animated images of what he may look like now.

Working with experts at the University of Central Lancashire, and using innovative software based on ageing and health, they have created a short animated sequence called an Evofit that can be viewed here.

Officers leading the search for Ferguson have also consulted a number of experts from the NCA’s Major Crime Investigative Support unit, including specialist psychologists and a geographical profiler, as well as digital and cyber specialists, to piece together Ferguson’s movements.

National Crime Agency Regional Head of Investigations for Scotland Gerry McLean yesterday said:

“After 16 years on the run Derek Ferguson remains on the NCA’s most wanted list, and we’re hoping this new appeal will prompt someone to come forward. “Working with our partners at Police Scotland we remain determined to track him down. “Intelligence suggests he may have travelled between the Netherlands and Spain, and our international officers are working with law enforcement partners in those countries and beyond. “I’d urge anyone with information to come forward either to Police Scotland, or to the charity Crimestoppers who are now offering a reward.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson from Police Scotland yesterday said:

“Our officers have carried out painstaking enquiries and research over the years to trace Ferguson and the new images released are as a result of our investigations and the current intelligence picture surrounding his appearance. “I would like members of the public to look at these images and get in touch with the investigation team if you recognise him and, most importantly, have information about his current whereabouts.”

Ferguson is described as being between 5’2” and 5’6” in height, with a small scar on his right jaw line, a small piece missing from the top of his left ear and was known to have various tattoos on his forearms, including a heart and a dagger.

A reward of up to £10,000, offered by the independent charity, Crimestoppers, is available to anyone who contacts them anonymously with information which helps lead to the arrest of Ferguson.

DCS Watson added: