Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Innovative new security systems trialled at former nuclear site
Trials of four innovative new security systems successfully launched at former nuclear site in Dorset.
The trials of four innovative new security systems have been successfully launched at Winfrith, the former nuclear reactor test site in Dorset.
The systems, which are designed to autonomously detect security breaches, operate using innovative technology including unmanned ground vehicles (UVGs) and unmanned aerial systems (UASs).
It’s part of work the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is doing to look at how innovation and technology can be used to enable and accelerate its mission to decommission the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and sustainability, delivering value for money for the taxpayer.
Andrew Gray, Innovation Delivery Manager at the NDA, recently said:
“This project marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to innovation, utilising cutting-edge technology to improve threat detection and response.
“These demonstrator programmes are key in delivering benefit groupwide, capturing and sharing learning so that future deployments can be accelerated.
“Winfrith has been selected as it’s a lower risk site where we’ve removed most of the hazardous material, so that when traditional nuclear security measures are no longer proportionate, we can move quickly and reduce costs overall in the longer term.
“The insights gained throughout the trial will be invaluable in exploring how these systems could be deployed in real-world applications, potentially revolutionising security operations.”
Trials of remote monitoring equipment
The £2m NDA-funded project is being delivered in collaboration with the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) team, Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) security projects and the Winfrith site.
It will run throughout 2025, conducting a series of trials to evaluate the system’s performance in an operational environment to provide learning as to how it could potentially be adopted to support existing security measures and reduce operating costs in the future.
There are also opportunities to explore how the benefits of the concepts being trialled can be shared more widely across the nuclear industry and other sectors.
The NDA has sponsored four external suppliers – Operational Solutions Ltd, Espanaro Ltd, ISS Aerospace and Archangel Imaging – who have been carefully selected to trial their concept systems at the NRS site.
Rob Coan, NRS Winfrith Site Manager, recently said:
“The project is the first large-scale active demonstrator on an NRS site.
“By testing these advanced technologies in real-world operational conditions, we aim to significantly enhance security capabilities while exploring new pathways to safeguard vital infrastructure.”
You can find out more about the Remote Monitoring of Sensitive Sites competition here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/innovative-new-security-systems-trialled-at-former-nuclear-site
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Dounreay to take on 23 new apprentices14/02/2025 11:15:00
One of Britain’s most complex environmental restoration projects is taking on 23 new apprentices.
NDA group celebrates progress and innovation in parliament30/01/2025 14:15:00
NDA utilises innovative technology to bring to life progress in delivering its nationally important mission at ‘Nuclear Week in Parliament’.
NDA group welcomes Government decision on plutonium disposition24/01/2025 14:15:00
The NDA group has welcomed today’s UK Government policy decision to immobilise the UK’s inventory of civil separated plutonium at Sellafield.
NDA group holds 10th Supply Chain Event20/01/2025 14:15:00
Expertise, innovation and collaboration within the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group supply chain has been showcased at its 10th industry event.
NDA-funded project delivers low-carbon success across North Wales09/01/2025 12:15:00
The Egni Economic Impact Project, a project funded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), has delivered a range of successful outcomes for the low-carbon sector across North Wales.
Full steam ahead for Alice03/12/2024 16:15:00
A narrow gauge steam train - powered by Alice – the little Welsh engine has enthralled North Wales visitors for over 50 years.
NDA opens new specialised cyber facility26/11/2024 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group has launched a specialised cyber facility to accelerate collaboration across nuclear operators and the supply chain, on the adoption of innovative technologies such as AI and robotics and enhancing their collective ability to successfully defend against cyber threats.
Exciting opportunities in the nuclear industry18/11/2024 12:15:00
Sellafield Ltd attended a recent New Statesman Regional Development event to showcase its education outreach and early careers programmes.