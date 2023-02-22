Innovative new tech projects awarded funding to help veterans healthcare

£5 million awarded to 22 projects to drive forward cutting-edge treatments and technologies to support veterans’ healthcare

The projects bring the best of British science and research from across different sectors to help address physical and mental health

Funding will improve UK capability to save lives and include research into female veteran health, prosthetics and E-plasters

Projects harnessing cutting-edge technology, innovation and research have been launched today to help the physical and mental health of veterans, and in the future have the potential to contribute to mainstream and improved treatments by the NHS.

The newly announced recipients of the Office for Veterans’ Affairs’ (OVA) Health Innovation Fund, delivered in collaboration with the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), include leading academic institutions, private sector companies and charities from across the UK.

The OVA has also confirmed today that the UK will host a Five Eyes International Ministerial Conference on Veterans later this year. The conference will bring together partners from the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to discuss and share best practice on veterans issues.

The funding will help spur innovation, ensure that treatments are informed by the latest research and developments in clinical care, and bring the best of UK science and technology to the forefront of veterans health.

Twenty two innovative projects are having funding confirmed today, including:

Four linked projects by Imperial College London to develop prosthetics, including innovative implants to treat limb pain. The projects will make use of cutting edge surgery techniques and how they can improve prosthetics for patients.

NuTissu, a company specialising in advanced material technology, will develop E-Plasters - an innovative wound healing technique that uses advanced biomaterials and electricity to accelerate the healing of skin wounds. The E-Plasters will be explored to see how they could improve veterans’ quality of life, and also reduce the costs of long term chronic wound care.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham will use biomarkers in blood and saliva from veterans who have suffered traumatic brain injury to develop an algorithm to predict prognosis and treatment.

The University of Exeter and company IonaMind will develop and evaluate AI powered tech to treat depression and anxiety in female veterans.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said:

I’m delighted that we’re providing funding to these projects today. Utilising the latest developments in research and clinical care, these initiatives will spur innovation and new techniques to treat veterans - both with physical and mental health conditions - who have been injured in the line of duty.

The Minister for Veterans’ Affairs yesterday (Tuesday 21st February) visited NuTissu, a biotech company based in Nottingham. The Minister visited their London based laboratory, speaking with staff and leadership from the company, to learn more about their project and how it could improve the healthcare outcomes of veterans.

On the visit the Minister was shown a demo of the app which veterans would use to control the E-Plaster, as well as, the process for how the final products will be made from the innovative materials designed by the company.

Secretary of State at the new Department for Science, Innovation & Technology, Michelle Donelan, said:

It is great to see the Office for Veterans’ Affairs providing funding to drive forward cutting-edge science and technology that will change lives. Starting with those who have been wounded while serving this country, these initiatives have the potential to be utilised more widely, putting UK healthcare at the forefront of innovation.

The Veterans’ Health Innovation Fund is one of many schemes put in place by this government to improve the healthcare on offer to veterans across the country. These include Op COURAGE and the Veterans Trauma Network.

