Innovative planning projects short-listed

Minister praises strong field of finalists.

A project promoting an Ancient Roman site and an initiative using artificial intelligence to map the effects of climate change have been short-listed in a search for Scotland’s most innovative planning developments.

Eight diverse projects from across Scotland have made the finals of a Scottish Government competition to identify the most innovative planning performance in 2023.

The finalists of the Scottish Planning Innovation Awards (SPIA) – which will see the winners announced Spring 2024 – are:

Aberdeen City Council’s City Centre and Beach Masterplan: A multi-million project including plans for a pier, green hub and a state-of-the-art sports area will overhaul the Granite City’s post-Covid landscape.

Fife Council’s Creating Pathways into Planning project: This innovative project is supporting the planners of tomorrow, ensuring their careers are supported and they are encouraged to thrive in this vital industry.

Sustrans Scotland’s Stobswell Pocket Places rejuvenation: A community led transformation of a corner of Dundee into a colourful outdoor space, with two-wheeled travel, murals and al-fresco dining at its heart.

West Dunbartonshire Council’s Rediscovering the Antonine Wall: The 37-mile wall – a World Heritage Site constructed in AD142 – stretching right across Scotland, from the Clyde to the Forth, is at the heart of a planning initiative to promote the historic site.

Aberdeen City Council’s Net Zero Aberdeen Routemap: With Aberdeen having set the goal of becoming net zero by 2045, this planning blueprint has been deemed critical to achieving that aim and is a collaborative piece driven by the Net Zero Leadership Board.

Planning Aid Scotland’s Live Life Morvern initiative: The remote communities of Lochaline and Morvern, just north of Mull, have set out a local plan to revitalise the area with housing, outdoor amenities and a new jetty at the forefront.

Stallan Brand and Partner’s Clyde Place Sustainable Transformation: The award-winning architects led the creation of the new Barclays ‘village’ on a formerly disused Clyde-side site in Glasgow.

NatureScot’s digital innovation: The public body that promotes and protects Scotland’s natural heritage was nominated for its use of artificial intelligence and data science to manage land across Scotland including mapping the harmful effects of climate change.

Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick said:

“This extremely strong short-list represents the pinnacle of innovative planning achievement in 2023.

“From the vibrant regeneration of Stobswell in Dundee to the impressive emergence of the new Barclays office on the banks of the Clyde, they all have one thing in common – a total commitment to sustainable planning excellence that not only enriches our environment, but also the lives of people who use these spaces.

“And this is the defining, core message of the Scottish Government’s Fourth National Planning Framework - which places climate and nature at the centre of the planning system, while underscoring our support for all forms of renewable, low-carbon and zero emission technologies.

“I look forward to seeing which of these eight worthy finalists emerge as winners of this contest.”

Background

National Planning Framework (NPF4)

NPF4 was adopted and published by Scottish Ministers in February 2023.

NPF4 now has a new, enhanced, status as part of the statutory development plan alongside local development plans.

Our priorities have now moved from a period of policy development to focus on supporting delivery.

Together with stakeholders we are developing new ways of working to monitor and support implementation of NPF4.

Delivery of NPF4 is not the sole responsibility of one organisation or sector: planning will play a crucial leadership role by co-ordinating the activities and decisions required.

