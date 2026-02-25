Innovative solutions to boost munitions outload capability

The MOD has trialled a series of projects designed to improve the UK's ability to outload munitions quickly and at scale during high-intensity conflict.

Trials hosted at Defence Munitions Kineton, the largest munitions depot in Western Europe, show how low cost, innovative solutions can strengthen defence’s warfighting readiness and resilience.

The work focused on modernising processes to ensure the rapid and efficient movement of munitions.

Project details

Programme OUTLOAD includes 3 pioneering projects:

SAGE: tests the use of satellite communications, 4G, and Wi-Fi in places where digital signals are normally restricted, such as explosives warehouses - by enabling real‑time stock visibility, it could change how defence records, manages and moves munitions

PAXO: looks at ways to pack munitions more efficiently - it tests new tools and methods to speed up loading munitions into shipping containers (‘stuffing’), making the process faster, safer and less labour-intensive

ONION: reviews how munitions are currently handled and stored, and the policies governing this - it identifies the barriers to innovation within Defence Munitions sites, both during routine operations and when defence needs to scale up during conflict

By addressing bottlenecks in the munitions supply chain, these projects will help ensure the Armed Forces can increase the speed and scale at which they operate.

The findings show that defence can make significant improvements to munitions outload processes without major investment. Recommendations have been shared with senior leaders and work is underway to consider expanding the projects across Defence Munitions sites.

Significance of these trials

Vice Admiral Andy Kyte, Chief of Defence Logistics and Support, said:

These trials demonstrate that with innovative thinking and collaboration, we can achieve rapid improvements to support our Armed Forces in times of need. By adopting these solutions, we are not only enhancing our warfighting readiness but also building a more resilient and flexible defence capability.

Colonel Martin Windsor, programme sponsor, Defence Support, said:

There is a clear need to enable defence to have the capability to surge munitions, outloading at pace and scale when the situation dictates.

This programme has been led from the bottom up, the experts on the ground informing technical experts to help modernise our approach. Changes to policy, inclusion of digitisation and introducing modern commercial equipment has made significant improvements that put defence in a better place. A truly Whole Force approach.

Harry Riedl, programme lead, Cyber & Specialist Operations Command jHub, said:

Delivering this innovative programme was challenging but highly rewarding. The approach taken provides a real opportunity to transform how Defence Munitions operates in the future.

This has been high-impact work in a part of defence that does not always attract significant innovation focus, and I am pleased with the success of the projects as they are handed over to Defence Munitions.

Stuart McCormack, Defence Munitions said: