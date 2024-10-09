Innovative technologies creating warmer affordable homes

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited a low carbon social housing development in Cardiff.

Taff Housing’s Cwrt Alaw showcases both low carbon social housing and the use of brownfield sites as part of a wider community regeneration project.

The redevelopment project is part of a multi-million-pound investment to regenerate sites across Cardiff.

The site provides ten new high-quality, energy efficient one- and two-bedroomed flats.

All properties at Cwrt Alaw have innovative technologies installed throughout, creating warmer affordable warmth for its tenants.

These include solar panels and batteries, as well as mechanical ventilation and heating systems. They have also been constructed using a ‘fabric first’ approach to prevent costly fabric upgrades in the future.

Taff Housing has received £1.3 million in funding support from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

We know that investing in good quality affordable housing provides opportunities to individuals and families and helps drive economic growth. This development is a fantastic example of how our Social Housing Grant can be utilised to introduce new and innovative technologies to help make homes more energy efficient and keep costs lower for tenants.

Taff Housing CEO, Helen White, said: