Innovative walking, wheeling and cycling projects win share of £1 million

The 12 winning projects will provide more people with healthier and sustainable active travel options across England.

shared cycle schemes, gamified walking campaigns and accessible wheeling apps among 12 winning projects

grants of up to £100,000 awarded to small businesses and community organisations

investment supports government plans to back entrepreneurship and boost the economy

Communities across England will benefit from a diverse range of innovative walking, wheeling and cycling projects, after Active Travel England (ATE) awarded grants through its £1 million Innovation Fund.

The 12 successful projects, ranging from e-cargo bike share schemes and community behaviour change programmes, to ‘gamified’ walking campaigns and accessible wheeling apps, will each receive grants of up to £100,000, following a competitive bid process.

The Active Travel Innovation Fund was launched in October last year to enable small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and non‑governmental organisations (NGOs) to develop new ideas or expand successful initiatives that are already making a difference.

Funded projects will provide more people with healthier and sustainable active travel options, especially those from under-represented groups, supporting the government’s missions to improve public health, create safer streets and cut carbon emissions.

Active Travel Commissioner, Chris Boardman, yesterday said:

These projects are about testing fresh ideas in the real world and finding out what works. By backing smaller, innovative organisations across the country, we are tapping into more imaginations, reaching people in the heart of the community and building a strong evidence base that will further improve everyday journeys for people who walk, wheel and cycle now and in the future. The lessons we learn will help councils, businesses and communities invest in approaches that are inclusive, practical and deliver tangible benefits. It’s about making it easier for more people to choose active travel for everyday trips, whatever their age, ability or background.

Local Transport Minister, Lilian Greenwood, yesterday said:

We’re backing bold, community‑led ideas that get more people walking, wheeling and cycling. These projects show how innovation and entrepreneurship can deliver healthier journeys, safer streets and real benefits for communities across the country. On top of this, the government is investing £626 million for local authorities up to 2030 to deliver vital walking and cycling schemes, which is enough for 500 miles of new walking and cycling routes and 170,000 more active trips per day. This will also help boost local businesses, grow local economies and ease pressure on the NHS.

The winning projects include Walk Ride Greater Manchester, which will support the set‑up, coordination and scaling of walking and bike buses, helping hundreds of primary school children travel to school in a fun and active way.

Go Jauntly is an award‑winning UK walking app that will use the funding to run a gamified city‑versus‑city campaign to increase walking and wheeling among women and families in Birmingham and Liverpool.

PedalUK will set up, deliver and evaluate a 5‑cycle ‘Our Bike’ community‑led e‑cargo bike‑sharing pilot in Brighton and Hove.

Other funded projects include Mobility Mapper, a Bristol‑based intervention that will develop a digital mapping platform, accessed via an app, aimed at enabling wheelers to travel more safely and confidently.

General Manager at PedalUK/OurBike, Emma Hughes, yesterday said:

This funding enables OurBike to launch and test our London e-cargo bike share scheme outside the capital in Brighton and Hove. Building on research from the University of Brighton and working with Brighton and Hove City Council and local partners, we are addressing the real barriers to e-cargo bike use by embedding bikes in communities and making everyday cycling more accessible and affordable for families and businesses carrying children, goods or equipment.

CEO at Go Jauntly, Hana Sutch, yesterday said:

At Go Jauntly, we believe walking and wheeling should feel accessible, safe and joyful for everyone, especially women and families who are often overlooked. Thanks to Active Travel England funding, we are expanding our behaviour change programmes to meet people in their own neighbourhoods, making everyday movement fun, easier and more inclusive.

Director of Walk Ride Greater Manchester, Harry Gray, yesterday said:

We’re delighted to have received funding from Active Travel England’s Innovation Fund to deliver a Walking and Cycling Bus Pilot across Manchester and Trafford. This funding enables us to provide a full-time project coordinator to grow and sustain walking and cycling buses at scale. Every child across Greater Manchester should have access to a safe, active travel route to school – walking and cycling buses are where that journey begins.

Founder of Mobility Mapper, Sonya Ridden, yesterday said:

Active Travel England innovation funding is essential in helping Mobility Mapper begin mapping the routes wheelers can actually use. By creating a wheelable network built from real journeys, we will help people plan ahead with confidence, avoid unsuitable routes, make everyday wheeling easier and safer, and make active travel more inclusive.

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