Innovative Welsh exporter puts Britain at the forefront of global immunisation efforts

UK Export Finance supports renewable energy tech company Dulas to deliver life-saving vaccine refrigerators to over 80 countries worldwide.

Government backing helps secure British manufacturing jobs and strengthen UK’s position in global health innovation

A Welsh renewable energy company is helping to protect millions of people against preventable diseases in developing countries with backing from UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency – and HSBC UK.

The Machynlleth-based company developed the world’s first mass-produced solar-powered vaccine refrigerator in 1982. Since then, its pioneering technology has supported vital immunisation efforts for some of the hardest-to-reach communities in over 80 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In 2022, following the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Dulas approached Stephen Wilson, UKEF’s Export Finance Manager for Wales. Through Wilson’s assistance, HSBC UK provided a £600,000 finance package backed by UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF). This finance enabled the Welsh company to future-proof its operations and maintain consistent production capabilities.

Since that first financial package, the successful partnership between Dulas, UKEF and HSBC UK has been reviewed and renewed annually, with new facilities for £600,000 in 2023 and £800,000 in 2024. This has enabled the company to provide critical equipment to even more immunisation programmes across the world.

The company has grown to employ around 100 staff at its headquarters in Mid Wales, its branch office in Inverness (Scotland) and its manufacturing facility in Bognor Regis (West Sussex).

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Exports, said:

We’re committed to removing barriers to trade and helping more businesses of all sizes across the country reach new overseas markets. I’m delighted to see Dulas expanding production of their world-leading technology thanks to government support.

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said:

Dulas is a fantastic success story and demonstrates how Welsh expertise can lead to a brilliant UK-wide and global operation. I’m delighted to see UK Export Finance supporting a Welsh business that is not only driving our economy forward but also contributing to international goals in health and renewable energy.

As the only UK manufacturer of vaccine fridges certified with the World Health Organisation’s Performance, Quality and Safety standard (PQS), Dulas’s cold chain products can be confidently deployed by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations across programmes worldwide. Research and development support from the Welsh Government has helped Dulas to enhance its product portfolio and meet the stringent PQS accreditation.

Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said:

Dulas exemplifies the best of British innovation – combining renewable energy expertise with life-saving healthcare technology. Their story provides a fantastic example how UK Export Finance can help our businesses supply vital equipment across the globe, while supporting quality manufacturing jobs at home.

Ruth Chapman, Executive Managing Director at Dulas, said:

The GEF facility has been an invaluable tool for our export business, supporting us to manage our business in a challenging, but very rewarding, sector. We are very proud to manufacture our products within the UK and to contribute towards global efforts to eradicate common childhood illnesses, and international humanitarian efforts.

Orders for Dulas’s vaccine fridges often follow unpredictable situations such as conflict or natural disasters. Although buyers may request a high number of units – ranging last year between 100 to 300 per order – the frequency of orders can fluctuate significantly. UKEF’s support has enabled Dulas to smooth out the peaks and troughs between production and demand, ensuring cash flow and consistent factory operations.

Lyndsey Connor, Relationship Director, Corporate Banking at HSBC UK, said: