Innovators invited to gain insight into the future of ISR

Dstl will share new technical concepts for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in an age of AI and autonomy, at an event for industry and academia.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) will share early stage research to help potential partners understand where future funding opportunities may lie and help build the UK’s capability.

We are seeking interest from a wide range of suppliers including small and medium enterprises, those representing niche areas and those who don’t traditionally work with defence.

Dstl will also welcome those normally involved at later stages of technical development which could benefit from insights into its pioneering research and the future requirements of UK defence and security.

Potential suppliers of future defence and security technology can register to attend the showcase of the latest research into generation-after-next technical concepts for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). This was identified as an area for investment in the 2021 Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy.

The AI and autonomy for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (A2ISR) project is covering research themes including:

AI-enabled ISR tasking and collection

cloud-edge infrastructures

data-centric process improvement

machine-assisted intelligence such as natural language processing

advantages that could be brought by quantum information processing

The showcase will be held on 23 February 2023 in Wiltshire. Attendees will see demonstrations of cutting-edge science and technology and have opportunities to discuss support to and the alignment of Dstl’s research with emerging concepts in industry and academia. There will also be an outline of the next steps for Dstl’s A2ISR project.

Request your invitation

To register your interest in attending the A2ISR Industry Showcase Day email A2ISR@dstl.gov.uk including:

up to 2 names from your organisation

job title or role of each attendee

nationality of each attendee

email address for each attendee

Read our full guide about how to sell to or work with Dstl.