Inquest into death of Harry Dunn: response to coroner's findings

UK Government response to the coroner's findings at the inquest into the death of Harry Dunn on 13 June.

A UK Government spokesperson yesterday said:

“Harry Dunn’s death in August 2019 was a tragedy. We pay tribute to the incredible resolve of Harry’s family and thank the coroner for her findings.

“We will continue to work with the US to improve the road safety of its staff operating in the UK. Since this tragic incident, work has been undertaken to enhance road safety infrastructure around bases where US personnel operate and improve driver training for US visiting forces and diplomats.”