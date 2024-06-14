Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Inquest into death of Harry Dunn: response to coroner's findings
- Department for Transport
UK Government response to the coroner's findings at the inquest into the death of Harry Dunn on 13 June.
A UK Government spokesperson yesterday said:
“Harry Dunn’s death in August 2019 was a tragedy. We pay tribute to the incredible resolve of Harry’s family and thank the coroner for her findings.
“We will continue to work with the US to improve the road safety of its staff operating in the UK. Since this tragic incident, work has been undertaken to enhance road safety infrastructure around bases where US personnel operate and improve driver training for US visiting forces and diplomats.”
Background:
- The former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in December 2022 that lessons had been learned after the tragic case of Harry Dunn, including improvements to the process around exemptions from diplomatic immunity and to improve road safety around RAF Croughton: Sentencing of Anne Sacoolas: Foreign Secretary’s statement - GOV.UK
- The UK Government has provided funding of £5.46million to meet the costs of the improvements recommended in the road safety audit of RAF Croughton and RAF Barton St John.
- The Department for Transport is liaising with West Northants and Oxfordshire County Council as they undertake road improvement works.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/inquest-into-death-of-harry-dunn-response-to-coroners-findings
