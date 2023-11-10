Inquiry launched into the death of Jalal Uddin

Home Secretary establishes inquiry into the death of Jalal Uddin.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, yesterday (9 November) announced the establishment of an inquiry into the death of Jalal Uddin.

Jalal Uddin, a retired Imam, was murdered in Rochdale on 18 February 2016.

Following criminal proceedings, an inquest into his death was resumed in November 2020.

In November 2022 the Coroner, His Honour Judge Teague KC, Chief Coroner of England and Wales, requested the inquest be converted to a statutory inquiry in order to permit all relevant evidence to be heard.

Judge Teague will fulfil the role of chair. The conduct and delivery of the Inquiry are a matter for the chair.