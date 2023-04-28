Charity Commission
Inquiry opened into North London religious charity over failure to submit annual accounting documents
The Charity Commission is investigating Keren Shmuel’s repeated non-compliance with annual reporting requirements.
The regulator of charities in England and Wales has opened a statutory inquiry into Keren Shmuel following the charity’s repeated failure to file its annual accounting documents on time.
Keren Shmuel was established in 1996 for the advancement of the Jewish religion and religious education, which it achieves through grant-making.
The charity drew the regulator’s scrutiny in January 2017 when its annual return and accounts for the financial years ending 2014 and 2015 were still outstanding. Despite a final warning and deadline from the Commission, the required information was not submitted and the charity became part of the Commission’s class inquiry into charities failing to submit their annual accounting documents for two or more financial years.
As part of that inquiry, the Commission directed the trustees under section 84 of the Charities Act 2011 to submit the charity’s outstanding accounting documents. In March 2017, these documents were submitted and the charity ceased to be part of the class inquiry.
However, the trustees have twice since failed to meet their legal obligations to file the charity’s annual accounting documents on time, for the financial years ending 2019 and 2021. This is continuing evidence of the trustees’ misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity. It is the trustees’ legal duty to ensure that the charity’s annual accounting documents are submitted on time.
The trustees of Keren Shmuel have demonstrated repeated failure to comply with this duty, which warrants further investigation from the Commission as part of an inquiry. The inquiry will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity by the trustees. The inquiry will also examine:
- the financial controls and management of the charity
- the conduct of the trustees
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry to detail its findings, conclusions, and any regulatory action taken.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The inquiry was opened on the 4th April 2023, under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
- Annual accounting documents the Commission requires from charities include their Annual Return, accounts and Trustee Annual Report. Consult our guidance for more information on what charities need to send the Commission.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/inquiry-opened-into-north-london-religious-charity-over-failure-to-submit-annual-accounting-documents
