Insight to Impact: APM Theory in Action and Transforming Leadership
This event, held on 29 October 2025 was co-hosted by the Association For Project Management (APM) Scotland Network, Anturas Consulting, and JCI Edinburgh. They explored the fascinating contrasts between project management theory and its application in practice. Expect lively discussions, shared insights, and valuable strategies to bridge the gap for greater project success.
In today’s fast-paced and complex project environments, the ability to translate structured knowledge into real delivery impact is what sets effective professionals apart.
In this presentation, we explored how early to mid-career project professionals can move beyond theoretical understanding and actively build confidence, capability, and credibility in delivery roles.
The session focussed on bridging the gap between qualifications and influence, offering practical approaches to developing key competencies through reflection, action, and workplace application — using tools and frameworks like the APM Competency Framework to guide professional growth.
The first presentation was ideal for those seeking to grow their professional impact, develop their career trajectory, and move from competence to practical influence on real-world projects.
Additionally, APM Fellow Gordon MacKay talked about the importance and benefits of evolving from command-and-control project management to leadership that engages and empowers.
The session also explored the mental health and wellbeing impacts of these different leadership styles, promoting adult-adult over parent-child relationship building for effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.
The second presentation was aimed for those about to take on, or who have recently taken on, a leadership position.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/insight-to-impact-apm-theory-in-action-and-transforming-leadership/
