Insolvency Service launches video to help those considering taking on an Individual Voluntary Arrangement

Insolvency Practitioners will be asked to show the video to their clients to improve understanding and avoid poor practice

The video explains the main commitments involved with taking on an IVA, including fees, payments, and suitability.

The launch marks a continued commitment by the Insolvency Service to support Insolvency Practitioners and people in debt.

The recently introduced IVA protocol, together with a new key facts document, brings further clarity and certainty for both consumers and creditors.

The Insolvency Service has launched an animated video which gives important information to people in debt who are considering taking on an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:## What is an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA)?

IVAs are a legally binding agreement between a person who is insolvent and their creditors.

The new animated step-by-step guide takes people through important factors to consider before making this financial commitment to manage their debts.

This includes checking the suitability of an IVA for their circumstances, fees charged by Insolvency Practitioners, what payments may look like and how it affects their future finances, such as their credit rating.

The video has been created by the Insolvency Service and provided to Insolvency Practitioners so they can show it to everyone who is considering taking on an IVA before they sign up.

Claire Hardgrave, Co-Director for Strategy, Policy and Analysis at the Insolvency Service said:

We know that deciding how to deal with unmanageable debts can be a difficult and stressful process for people. There are a range of debt solutions available, and they all help give people a fresh start, but it’s really important to understand the detail of what you’re signing up for. With this video and our key facts document, we’re aiming to help boost understanding of what IVAs are and what happens when people agree to one. I am really grateful to regulators and the insolvency profession for all their support, sharing the video with their clients and empowering those struggling with debt to make informed decisions about their finances. IVAs are an important part of the debt-relief landscape.

The video is the latest product of a commitment by the Insolvency Service to support improvements in insolvency practice.

Recently, the Insolvency Service published a revised Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) protocol to improve the service currently offered to people in debt and safeguard them from poor practice.

It includes an easy-to-read ‘key facts’ document which will be given to people in debt before they sign up to an IVA.

The protocol, ‘key-facts’ document, and video, are a direct result of collaboration between the Insolvency Service, regulators, the trade association R3, creditors, Insolvency Practitioners and debt advice organisations.