Insolvency Service returns £42.7 million to the economy and strengthens action against financial wrongdoing

Annual report shows stronger enforcement activity, improved support for people in debt and continued investment in modernising services

The Insolvency Service is returning millions to creditors and the economy.

Enforcement action resulted in another year of significant director disqualifications and criminal prosecutions.

The agency supported thousands of people in financial difficulty via the Redundancy Payments Service and Debt Relief Orders.

The Insolvency Service returned £42.7 million to creditors and the wider economy in 2025-26 while increasing enforcement action against rogue directors and supporting thousands of people facing financial hardship, according to its Annual Report and Accounts.

Enforcing and Supporting

The report shows the agency handled 11,668 insolvency cases, processed 70,633 redundancy payments, and approved 48,344 Debt Relief Orders, helping individuals and businesses navigate financial difficulty.

Enforcement activity increased this year:

1,153 directors disqualified for misconduct – an increase of 11 per cent.

185 live company investigations – up 39 per cent on the previous year.

163 criminal prosecutions completed.

The agency also intensified its work tackling economic crime, money laundering and abusive phoenix companies, supported by enhanced powers and closer collaboration with Companies House.

A modern Insolvency Service

The Insolvency Service continued to modernise its services, including progress on a new digital Debt Relief Order service, investment in artificial intelligence and automation to improve customer experience, and the rollout of a new case management system to help investigators work more efficiently.

The report reflects the agency is achieving its ambitions – via the conclusion of its current five-year strategy – to renew its focus on economic growth, customer service, financial sustainability and tackling increasingly complex forms of corporate abuse.

Duncan Beach, Chief Executive at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

These are an excellent set of results and as we look ahead to the launch of our new strategy later this year, they provide the perfect foundation for us to build on. Our new strategy will see us taking a bolder and more ambitious approach to our work, ensuring more money is returned faster, support is easier to access, and misconduct is acted on sooner and more effectively.

Mark Austen, Board Chair at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

This report sets out the role the Insolvency Service has played over this last year in supporting economic confidence across the UK. We have helped thousands of individuals and businesses navigate financial difficulty, returned millions to creditors and the wider economy, and have taken robust action against those who seek to abuse the insolvency system.”

Key achievements in numbers

£42.7 million returned to the economy through distributions to creditors and debtors.

1,153 directors disqualified for financial misconduct.

70,633 redundancy payments processed for employees affected by employer insolvency.

48,344 Debt Relief Orders approved, helping vulnerable people access debt relief.

80,542 Breathing Space protections granted to people struggling with debt.

A £25 million government investment announced to strengthen action against abusive phoenixism and director misconduct.