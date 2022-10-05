Insolvency Steering Group welcomes Diversity and Inclusion Champions

Following a successful drive to build a network of advocates to promote diversity and inclusion in the insolvency and restructuring profession, the insolvency Steering Group is proud to announce they have appointed 19 Diversity and Inclusion Champions.

Supported by R3 and the Insolvency Service, the new champions hail from organisations across the insolvency and restructuring landscape, from insolvency practitioner firms and legal practices to regulatory bodies.

Together they will act as role models and will have an important role assisting the Steering Group, sharing their experience and best practice to inspire change in the insolvency and restructuring profession.

The new Diversity and Inclusion Champions will participate in outreach work to raise awareness of insolvency and restructuring as an attractive career pathway and take part in research to identify barriers, as well as help amplify existing great practice.

The Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group, established in 2021 to tackle barriers and boost diversity and inclusion in the insolvency and restructuring profession, has also lined up visits to several universities to raise awareness of the insolvency and restructuring profession.

Kicking off in the London School of Economics on 12 October 2022, representatives from the Steering Group will also visit the University of Glasgow, University of Leeds, Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham and the University of Wolverhampton, with more to follow later in the year.

Angela Crossley, Steering Group Co-Chair, said:

We are extremely proud to welcome the first cohort of Diversity and Inclusion Champions, who will help break down barriers and contribute to creating inclusive workplaces in the insolvency and restructuring sector. The new champions bring a wide range of experiences and diversity, and hail from across the country. Using their valuable insights, we want to reach out to even more diverse audiences and showcase how a role in the insolvency profession can be enormously stimulating and fulfilling.

Caroline Sumner, R3 CEO and Co-Chair of the Steering Group, said:

Our inaugural group of Champions will play a critical role in helping amplify the group’s work, develop and promote best practice, and attract the next generation of insolvency and restructuring professionals. They’ll build on the excellent foundation the members of the Steering Group have given us by providing additional support, expertise and insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the insolvency and restructuring profession as it seeks to become more diverse and inclusive.

Diversity and Inclusion Champions