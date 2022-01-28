Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors: annual report 2020 to 2021

Report compiled by Gordon Findlater, Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors for the purpose of providing Scottish Ministers with a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period December 2020 – December 2021.

Introduction

This report has been compiled by Professor Gordon Findlater, Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors for the purpose of providing Scottish Ministers with a resume of duties undertaken.

In accordance with the requirement of section 93 of the Burial and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016 ('the 2016 Act'), this report covers the period December 2020 to December 2021.

This report provides a brief background of the work undertaken by the Inspector and gives a brief summary of enquiries/complaints dealt with during this period.

Professor Findlater was appointed to the post on 7 December 2021 on a part time basis in accordance with the requirement of Section 89 of the 2016 Act.

Professor Findlater also holds the post HM Inspector of Anatomy. He has held that post since August 2018.

