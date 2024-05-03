Inspiring list of finalists announced for upcoming national education awards

The educational charity NCFE has announced its shortlist of finalists across six categories for its upcoming Aspiration Awards.

Launched by the leader in vocational and technical education in 2018, the awards honour the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations across the UK.

Following the submission of hundreds of impressive nominations, the shortlist was selected by a panel of 24 judges who play key roles across the sector and help to inspire exceptional work in education.

Congratulations to the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2024, who have been listed below. Winners of the Aspiration Awards are due to be announced in late June.

Against All Odds

This category recognises a learner who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve success. The finalists are:

Sasha Blight, Truro & Penwith College

Leah Gillon, APeducation Online

Mia James, North Kent College

Jacob Johnson, Barnsley College

Isabelle Melville, Exeter College

Gemma Pearce, Learning Curve Group

Mollie Pritchard Williams, Franklin College

Joanne Smith, Oldham Lifelong Learning Service

Libby Smith, Total People

Michael Wells, Serco Skills & Training

Cassidy Westlake, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College - Filton Campus.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Gavin O’Meara (CEO and Founder, FE News), Kim Taylor (Director of Brand, Comms and Partnerships, NCFE), Olly Newton (Exec Director, Edge Foundation) and Lamide Odanye (Co-Founder of LIVE – Learn, Inspire, Visualise, Elevate).

Learner of the Year

This category recognises an exceptional learner for their work, either within their qualification or in relation to a particular project related to their studies. The finalists are:

Ava, Southern Regional College

Cameron Bagley, Solihull College and University Centre

Rebecca Blacker, Bredon School

Shanice Bray, Exeter College

Meg Cocklin, USP College

Tia Earl, Blackpool and the Fylde College

Bethany Hands, Loughborough College

Jake Hicks, South Essex College

Andree Illand, Professional Training Solutions Ltd

Gary-Ann Jolly, Newham College of Further Education

Saman Kaur, Sandwell College

Erin Knock, NSCG Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

Ella Martyn-Brierly, Mid Kent College

Matthew McGrotty, North West Regional College

Wayne Peers, Norfolk Adult Learning

Gabrielle Rubery, Bradford College

Ethan Valero, Halesowen College

Reagan Webber, Derwentside College

Cameron Wood, Halesowen College.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Rachel Johnson (CEO, PiXL), David Gallagher (Chief Exec, NCFE), Catherine Sezen (Interim Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges), Ben Rowland (CEO, AELP).

Apprentice of the Year

The category recongises an exceptional apprentice for their work, either within their apprenticeship workplace or in relation to their classroom-based learning. The finalists are:

Kerry Adaway, Hampshire Achieves

Ellie Burke, Rochdale Training

Summer Estill, Learning Curve Group

Tanita Gray, Belfast Metropolitan College

Jessica Kirby, Activate Learning

Rae Markham, Derwentside College

Erin Mayhew, Hampshire Achieves

Alfred Oki, Professional Training Solutions Ltd

Samantha Sanderson, Professional Training Solutions Ltd.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Joseph Lennox (Senior Policy Advisor, HMRC), Leanne Poole (Head of EPA Operations, NCFE), Kasim Choudhry (Exec Director, Pathway Group), and Emily Rock (CEO, Association of Apprentices).

Centre of the Year

This category recognises a school, college or training provider that has gone above and beyond to help their learners. The finalists are:

Blackburn College - Foundation Learning

Blackpool and the Fylde College - Health, Education and Science

Fircroft College of Adult Education

Hull College

JEP Youth Engagement Service

Land & Wave Ltd

Rochdale Training

South West College - Department of Health, Life, and Personal Sciences

Southern Regional College - Early Years Team

The Team at Professional Training Solutions

Technology Triumphs Ltd

Uxbridge College - Travel, Tourism and Uniformed Services.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Mahreen Ferdous (Project and Partnerships Manager, Ufi VocTech Trust), Julie Hyde (Director of External and Regulatory Affairs, NCFE), Julie Lappin (Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network) and Sarah Waite (CEO, Get Further).

Educator of the Year

This category recognises an educator who has gone above and beyond to support their learners. The finalists are:

Julie Dixon, Professional Training Solutions Ltd

Angela Fiore, South Essex College

Janis Gadd, Making Theatre Gaining Skills CIC

Francesca Hamilton, East Sussex College Group

Olivia Johansson, Hounslow Adult and Community Education

Caroline Kerr, Southern Regional College

Fatima Maldonado Buitrago, SupaJam Education in Music and Media

Chloe Pereira, Programme Lead, HSDC Alton Campus

Pindra Sefton, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Deborah Spiers, Loughborough College

Pauline Strong, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College

Maria Thorne, Basingstoke College of Technology.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Shane Chowen (Editor, FE Week), Sacha Finkle (Director of Delivery, NCFE), Dr Katarina Kolyva (CEO, Education Training Foundation) and Parisa Shirazi (Director of Standards, WorldSkills UK).

Support Staff of the Year

This award recognises a member of behind-the-scenes staff who has gone above and beyond to help learners or their college. The finalists include:

Jaleel Akhtar, Blackburn College

Jo Austin, Technology Triumphs Ltd

Sara Baistrocchi, Cornwall Adult Education

Diana Birzila, Hereford, Ludlow and North Shropshire College

Matthew Blowman, Hull College

Rebecca Cunningham and Amna Tayyab, Hopwood Hall College

Dannii Donovan, Loughborough College

Clare Gray, Suffolk New College

Amy Maloney, United Colleges Group, London

Lydia Muzoora Isoke, Limm Skills Academy

Simon Sharratt, The Sheffield College

Stacy Smith, West Nottinghamshire College

Nathan Smith, Professional Training Solutions Ltd

Poppy Tolson, CT Skills

Helen Toulouse, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College.

Our 2024 judging panel for this category consists of Jacqui Jones (Head of Operations & Governance, The Exams Office), Brian Queen (Head of Customer Service, NCFE), Nicholas Robert (CEO, Learning Vault), and Lucy Dunleavy (CEO and Founder, Learnbox).

To learn more about NCFE’s Aspiration Awards visit our Aspiration Awards homepage.