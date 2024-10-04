Inspiring ‘Unpave the Way Garden’ to be moved to Whitaker Park

Showcasing innovative approaches to managing flood risk and sustainable garden design the garden is set to be opened at its new permanent home in Rawtenstall.

A new garden has been gifted to Rossendale Council and moved to its permanent location in Whitaker Park, Rawtenstall.

The garden, which was unveiled at the RHS Tatton Flower show in July, will be formally opened on Saturday 5th October.

To celebrate the garden’s relocation, an official opening ceremony will take place on Saturday 5th October from 11am to 1pm.

The event, which will take place between 11am and 1pm, will feature an educational talk by Leon Davis, where he will share top tips on designing a sustainable green front garden.

Choir group, the RAMshackle Wailers, will provide live music, and the Unpave the Way team will be on hand to answer questions about the garden’s unique drainage solutions and design elements.

Designed by RHS multi-award-winning garden designer Leon Davis, the ‘Unpave the Way Garden’ demonstrates how to create a beautiful, green front garden while incorporating driveway space, permeable paving to help reduce flooding, rainwater harvesting and climate resilient planting.

An image of the climate resilient planting at the RHS Tatton Show.

The garden was funded by the North West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC), which brings together organisations who help manage flood risk across the Northwest, including the Environment Agency, United Utilities and local authorities .

Crystal Orton of the Environment Agency and Unpave the Way Project Manager, yesterday said:

We’re proud to be gifting the ‘Unpave the Way Garden’ to Rossendale Council so that it can be enjoyed by visitors to Whitaker Park and its associated community groups for years to come. We hope that the garden will inspire existing householders and future generations to regreen their front gardens which benefits the environment by providing habitats for nature, improving air quality and reducing urban temperatures. Using a Sustainable drainage System (SuDS) and rainwater harvesting helps slow the flow of rainwater from roofs and front gardens, reducing flood risk and improving water quality in rivers.

Lynn Smith, Chair of Civic Pride Rossendale, yesterday said:

We are so grateful to the Unpave the Way project partners for gifting these gardens to us, it really is an honour to have been selected and we could not be more delighted. We shall be more than proud to share the ethos of these gardens which show us just how we too can think more seriously about how we can help reduce flood risk to our communities. A special thank you to Rachel Crompton, Principal Flood Risk Officer for Lancashire County Council, who was pivotal in identifying Whitaker Park as a perfect location to act as the permanent home for the gardens.

Councillor Liz McInnes, Lead Member for Communities, Housing and Health at Rossendale council yesterday said:

We are thrilled to welcome the Unpave the Way Garden to Whitaker Park. This beautiful and sustainable garden is a testament to what can be achieved when communities and partners work together to tackle issues impacting our local environment. By incorporating innovative solutions like sustainable drainage systems, the garden not only enhances our park but also serves as an inspiring tool for residents and future generations. We are proud to be part of a project that demonstrates how we can all contribute towards a cleaner, greener Rossendale.

In the coming months, the Environment Agency, Rossendale Council, and community partners are planning a series of engagement events at the garden.

These events will be open to community groups and educational institutions, helping to raise awareness about sustainable drainage systems and flood risk management.

The Unpave the Way Garden will be maintained by the Friends of Whitaker Park Community Group and Rossendale Council, ensuring that it remains a valuable educational resource and green space for residents and visitors alike.