Integrated Weed Management training event: 17 March 2026

An integrated weed management (IWM) event was held at Llandegfedd Visitors and Water Sports Centre.

The Integrated Weed Management (IWM) (on parksforlondon.org) event, at Llandegfedd Visitor and Watersports Centre, welcomed 21 delegates from:

Welsh Local Authorities

Transport, and

Cadw

Welsh Government hosted the event, in partnership with Parks for London. It included indoor and outdoor presentations with demonstrations of weed removal equipment.

The day opened with an introduction to IWM, and its benefits from Ed Stannard of Parks for London. Ed described:

the potential to reduce costs through planned and targeted weed removal

how using machines to remove weeds in the early stages of growth prevents slips, trips and falls

how removing weeds improves public perception

KerstenUK demonstrated different brushing machines. They explained how they remove weeds on hard surfaces. E.g. using mechanical brushes to remove shallow rooted weeds on paving and tarmac in parks, then using the collected debris as mulch.

After lunch, Parks for London explained how to create an IWM Plan. They highlighted how the timing of effective weed management can reduce costs. E.g. Removing weeds before they damage surfaces. A build-up of detritus can create growing conditions for weeds with longer roots. These are more difficult to remove and can permeate tarmac and other surfaces:

causing trip hazards

cracking tarmac

creating uneven surfaces

KerstenUK showed how to use hot air, hot water and electricity to destroy specific weeds. This prompted discussion about the challenges of tackling invasive species. E.g. Japanese knotweed is sometimes treated with targeted electrical current.

Delegates received attendance certificates as part of their Continuing Professional Development.

This event contributes to Objective 1 (encourage uptake of IPM) of the UK Pesticide National Plan 2025: Working for a more sustainable future.

Get in touch

If you would like us to add you to our PPP Mailing List, or would like to know more about:

IWM, or

Other in-person events and webinars

Please contact us: pesticides.plaladdwyr@gov.wales.