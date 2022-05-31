Integration by Instinct: Educating our Future Leaders

As the modern battlespace becomes ever more complex, the nature of the threats the UK faces means that no single service, government department, or single nation can prevail on their own.

The UK’s response to this growing geopolitical complexity is Multi-Domain Integration (MDI), which aims to ensure that every part of defence can work seamlessly together – as well as with other government departments and the UK’s allies – to deliver the desired outcome.

To be successful, MDI requires significant changes in attitudes and mindsets across defence and wider government.

The Defence Academy, which provides world-leading defence education to UK and international military and civilian personnel, is contributing to this change by introducing an MDI module to the Advanced Command and Staff Course (ACSC).

The module seeks to develop course members’ intellectual appreciation of some of the major issues facing defence in the multi-domain context. It features a line-up of world-leading speakers, and contributions from industry and academia.

The ACSC MDI module demonstrates the unique ability of the Defence Academy to offer innovative solutions to the most pressing contemporary problems.

