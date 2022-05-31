Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Integration by Instinct: Educating our Future Leaders
New Multi-Domain Integration module introduced to the Advanced Command and Staff Course at the Defence Academy.
As the modern battlespace becomes ever more complex, the nature of the threats the UK faces means that no single service, government department, or single nation can prevail on their own.
The UK’s response to this growing geopolitical complexity is Multi-Domain Integration (MDI), which aims to ensure that every part of defence can work seamlessly together – as well as with other government departments and the UK’s allies – to deliver the desired outcome.
To be successful, MDI requires significant changes in attitudes and mindsets across defence and wider government.
The Defence Academy, which provides world-leading defence education to UK and international military and civilian personnel, is contributing to this change by introducing an MDI module to the Advanced Command and Staff Course (ACSC).
The module seeks to develop course members’ intellectual appreciation of some of the major issues facing defence in the multi-domain context. It features a line-up of world-leading speakers, and contributions from industry and academia.
The ACSC MDI module demonstrates the unique ability of the Defence Academy to offer innovative solutions to the most pressing contemporary problems.
Find out more:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/integration-by-instinct-educating-our-future-leaders
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Minister recognises the value of Defence Business Services Veterans UK first hand01/06/2022 15:15:00
The Minister for Defence People and Veterans (Min DPV), Leo Docherty MP, visited DBS Veterans UK staff at Norcross, Blackpool last month.
Skanska awarded contract to deliver modern British Army vehicle storage facility01/06/2022 09:10:00
The Ministry of Defence has awarded Skanska UK a £259 million contract to deliver the Vehicle Storage Support Programme (VSSP) at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury.
£265 million missile upgrade for UK submarines31/05/2022 16:20:00
The UK’s stock of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles will be upgraded on Royal Navy submarines to ensure the weapon is even more effective against future threats.
Innovation fund launches to support Ukrainian armed forces30/05/2022 13:05:00
The brightest minds in the UK Defence industry are being encouraged to continue developing more battle-winning ideas to help Ukraine
UK announces RAF and Royal Navy support to Qatar World Cup 202230/05/2022 10:10:00
The UK has announced its commitment to helping Qatar deliver a safe and secure FIFA World Cup 2022. The announcement coincides with this week’s visit by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani to the UK, where he met with the Prime Minister.
Cost of Living Payment27/05/2022 13:10:00
Guidance on getting an extra payment to help with the cost of living if you’re entitled to certain benefits or tax credits.
Defence Secretary meets Spanish counterpart in Madrid26/05/2022 11:15:00
The Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace MP, met his Spanish counterpart yesterday ahead of next month’s NATO summit in Madrid.
Minister for Armed Forces in Pakistan for two-day visit24/05/2022 12:25:00
The UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey MP is visiting Pakistan on a two-day visit to highlight the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner to the UK and reiterate the long-standing deep people-to-people ties between the two countries. This year Pakistan and UK will be celebrating 75 years of partnership and bilateral ties.